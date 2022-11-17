Modern fruit, vegetable market to be constructed in RUDA

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Aamir Jan has said that shifting of Punjab’s biggest fruit and vegetable market will help in modernising and growth of business.

The Commissioner presided over a meeting at Ravi Urban Development Authority’s (RUDA) head office on Thursday which discussed planning of shifting the existing vegetable and fruit market with stakeholders.

RUDA Chief Executive Officer Imran Amin, Punjab Agriculture Secretary Ahmad Aziz Tarar and others were also present. He said that existing vegetable and fruit market Badami Bagh was established in 1969 and was covering an area of 2000 kanals. He further said that present market was small to the needs of increasing population, adding that due to many problems business activities in the market were limited.

He said a new market would be constructed in RUDA on 200 acres of land and it would be near to motorway and ring road. The Commissioner said that new market would be operated as per international standards. In new market centres would be set up to educate farmers about latest research and new markets, he added.

He further said that modern monitoring system of auction would be installed in the market besides ensuring proper cleanliness, security and other facilities. Muhammad Aamir Jan said that there would be dozens of quality cold storage in the market and prices of fruit and vegetables would be stable. Heavy traffic would not enter in Lahore helping to save money which was used for repairing of roads, he added.