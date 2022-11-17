NATIONAL

Amid financial crisis, center fails to release allocated funds to tribal districts

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has been grappling with problems to meet the current expenditure and complete ongoing projects following “dillydally” of the federal government to release the allocated funds to the province.

The financial situation is expected to deteriorate further in next few months as the provincial government has exhausted all its available resources and even diverted development funds to meet the current expenditure. According to sources in the KP finance department, the federal government had reduced funds allocations for tribal districts by Rs25 billion but even the allocated funds are not being released.

In the first four months of the current financial year – July, August, September and October – the federal government has to provide Rs47.9 billion of which Rs25 billion were for current expenditure, Rs10 billion for development programs of merged districts while Rs12.5 billion were for the rapid development program. However, the federal government has released Rs27.5 billion in these four months, which is Rs20.4 billion less than the allocated fund.

The centre has released Rs22.5 billion for current expenditure, Rs2 billion for integrated district development program and Rs3 billion for rapid development program, which makes a total of Rs27.5 billion which has delayed the development program and now it is difficult for the KP to bear the financial burden of the province. Keeping in view the current financial situation of the country, it seems that the center will not be able to release enough funds to the province.

 

Previous articleJICA provides 12,500 wheat seed bags to farmers in flood-affected areas of Balochistan
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

JICA provides 12,500 wheat seed bags to farmers in flood-affected areas of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Pakistan office provided 12,500 certified wheat seed bags to flood-affected farmers of five districts Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Soubatpur, Jal...
Read more
NATIONAL

ATC issues arrest warrants for fugitives in KU attack case

KARACHI: In an important development in the case of the suicide attack on Chinese teachers at Karachi University, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) Thursday issued...
Read more
NATIONAL

Korean govt provides $1.5 mln humanitarian assistance to three UN agencies

ISLAMABAD: The Government of the Republic of Korea in its commitment to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan Refugees in Pakistan donated $1.5 million USD...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab govt decides to change Orange Line Metro Train fares

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to change fares of the Orange Line Metro Train. The Punjab Cabinet has approved stop-to-stop fare of the Orange...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chinese firm’s Gwadar oil refinery plan reinvigorates morale of CPEC

BEIJING: The East Sea Group – a Chinese firm, has planned building an oil refinery with an annual processing capacity of 8 million tons...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt prioritizing green investment to mitigate climate changes’ impacts: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that promoting green investment in Pakistan was top priority of the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Messi, Argentina land in Qatar after 5-0 World Cup warm-up win

Doha: Argentina and superstar Lionel Messi arrived in Qatar for the World Cup early on Thursday, just hours after a 5-0 warm-up victory, while...

Kazakhstan detains group planning ‘riots’ ahead of vote

Peshawar team wins ‘KP Inter-College Girls Cricket’ title

Experts for businessmen’s capacity-building to come up to growing market competitiveness

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.