NATIONAL

JICA provides 12,500 wheat seed bags to farmers in flood-affected areas of Balochistan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Pakistan office provided 12,500 certified wheat seed bags to flood-affected farmers of five districts Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Soubatpur, Jal Magsi and Kacchi in Balochistan Province.

The Japanese assistance enables 2,500 floods affected farmers’ families to cultivate wheat crops on their 12,500 acres of land during this Rabi season which will ultimately ensure food security through the availability of sufficient wheat yield in the next harvesting season, said a news release.

This year intense rainfall in the monsoon season caused severe flooding across Pakistan and impacted a large number of people and households including deaths of people, damage to infrastructure, destruction of agricultural areas and pushing millions of people into poverty and hunger.

As per Rapid Need Assessment (RNA) conducted by Government and FAO Pakistan, in Balochistan province, 4,972 km2 of agricultural area (1,228,531 acres, 15 per cent of the total agriculture area in Balochistan) has been inundated and Nasirabad Division is the severely affected districts.

Furthermore, Post Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) report on Pakistan flood 2022 also emphasized for immediate needs by ensuring preparedness for the incoming Rabi season through land clearance and land preparation, and the distribution of agricultural inputs (seeds and fertilizers) to small and medium agriculture farmers.

At the request of the Government of Balochistan, The Government of Japan and the JICA Pakistan office decided to extend the critical support to ensure food security in flood-affected areas in Balochistan province. Mr. Yasumitsu Kinoshita, JICA Pakistan office and Mr. Abdul

Wahab Kakhar, Director General, Directorate of Agriculture Extension, Government of Balochistan signed Minutes of Meeting on the additional assistance for support for livelihood improvement of agriculture farmers affected by flood 2022 in the selected districts of Balochistan province under JICA’s ongoing technical cooperation project “The Project for Capacity Development of Agriculture Extension Services in Balochistan Province”.

JICA hired the service of Taraqee Foundation, local organization in Balochistan for quick assessment of 2,500 affected farmers families from five districts Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Soubatpur, Jal Magsi and Kacchi which will be provided 5 bags (for 5 acres of land) of certified wheat seeds to each farmer after verification process by the district’s authorities of Government of Balochistan.

Furthermore, JICA’s cooperation will not only ensure the future availability of wheat as essential food item for food security but also improve livelihood of 2,500 agriculture farmer’s families affected by flood 2022 in Balochistan Province.

