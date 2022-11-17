Ireland, Pakistan players look forward to Women’s League

LAHORE: The first-ever tour of Ireland’s national women’s team to Pakistan completed on 16 November, during which the two teams played three ICC Women’s Championship matches and three T20Is over the two weeks.

Pakistan completed a comfortable clean-sweep in the ODIs, but the guests fought back to won the closely contested T20I series 2-1.

After witnessing the culture of Pakistan, the Irish players have expressed their desire to return to the country to be part of the inaugural The Women’s League, set to be played in March 2023 in Rawalpindi.

T20I Player of the series, Ireland’s Gaby Lewis said, “Everything has been great here and if I get an opportunity [to play in The Women’s League] I will definitely come here and play. Everyone has looked after us so well, it’s great, we have been looked by all very well.”

Orla Prendergast, who scored 96 runs and bagged three wickets in the T20I series, said here , “That’d be a great opportunity. I think anyone who gets the opportunity to come over and play, it’s obviously a great country to come to and play.”

Eimear Richardson said, “Yes, absolutely. I think all the players here; they’re really excited for the opportunity to be available for The Women’s League. And then I suppose, the exposure, the experience of what that opportunity would bring. We’re all just so excited to be available for selection.”

Muneeba Ali – who scored her maiden ODI century during the series – said, “This has been a great initiative from the PCB, the league will help us understand foreign players’ game plan. Foreign players have talked to me and have shown keen interest to feature in this league, I hope this go a long way in the promotion of women’s cricket.”

Fatima Sana, who has been part of different leagues across the world, said, “It is really good for us. The league will allow us to share dressing room with other foreign players which will ultimately help to improve our game.

“Many foreign players have contacted me and expressed their interest to feature in the league, so this is really good for women’s cricket.”

Javeria Khan said, “This is immense. The league cricket will help us to cover the gap between us and top sides of the world. The league will provide us a platform to learn from foreign players, it will increase our confidence when we play with foreign players and ultimately players will benefit from it.”