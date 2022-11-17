ATC issues arrest warrants for fugitives in KU attack case

KARACHI: In an important development in the case of the suicide attack on Chinese teachers at Karachi University, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) Thursday issued arrest warrants for six fugitive accused.

As per details, the court issued arrest warrants for six fugitive suspects including Hebtan Baloch, husband of suicide bomber Shari Baloch, Bashirzeb, Rahman Gul, Khalil.

The police said that the spokesman of the banned BLA Mir Safeer is also among the absconding accused in the KU attack case.

The police said that an accused Dad Bux has already been arrested in the case, the accused made revelations about targeting Chinese citizens along with his partner Nasir.

Earlier, Information Minister Sindh Sharjeel Inaam Memon said that the mastermind of the attack on Chinese citizens in Karachi University (KU) entered Pakistan via a neighbouring country. The KU attack was a collaboration between Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), Sharjeel said.

The suicide attack killed at least four people including three Chinese teachers who were working for the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi. The blast was carried out by a female suicide bomber of a banned terror organisation.