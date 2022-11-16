As winter approaches

Despite all efforts on the part of the government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), business community and voluntary organisations, millions of flood affectees are facing multiple problems, including but not limited to, the lack of food, shelter, clean water, healthcare and education. But with winter setting in, their situation is getting worse.

The threat to the existence of those living in tents is imminent. Those who find themselves under open skies are practically doomed. There is a likelihood that the number of casualties would mount during the kind of harsh winter that is expected. As such, the situation calls for urgent attention of the agencies and organisations concerned to focus their attention towards providing built-up shelters, blankets and warm clothing to the victims as a matter of highest priority.

- Advertisement -

It is proposed that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the army, relevant ministries of the federal government as well as provincial authorities and district administrations should jointly undertake planning on an emergency basis to arrange appropriate built-up shelters where the affectees may be relocated temporarily.

The buildings that are not being currently utilised, such as warehouses, barracks, etc., may be identified where the most vulnerable segment of the affectees — the children, the women and the elderly — could be shifted immediately.

Concurrently, necessary administrative measures should be taken to speed up the ongoing infrastructure repair and reconstruction activity as well as cons-truction of low-cost houses to ensure resettlement of the affectees in due course.

TIPOO SULTAN

RAWALPINDI