Opinion

As winter approaches

By Editor's Mail
0
0

Despite all efforts on the part of the government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), business community and voluntary organisations, millions of flood affectees are facing multiple problems, including but not limited to, the lack of food, shelter, clean water, healthcare and education. But with winter setting in, their situation is getting worse.

The threat to the existence of those living in tents is imminent. Those who find themselves under open skies are practically doomed. There is a likelihood that the number of casualties would mount during the kind of harsh winter that is expected. As such, the situation calls for urgent attention of the agencies and organisations concerned to focus their attention towards providing built-up shelters, blankets and warm clothing to the victims as a matter of highest priority.

- Advertisement -

It is proposed that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the army, relevant ministries of the federal government as well as provincial authorities and district administrations should jointly undertake planning on an emergency basis to arrange appropriate built-up shelters where the affectees may be relocated temporarily.

The buildings that are not being currently utilised, such as warehouses, barracks, etc., may be identified where the most vulnerable segment of the affectees — the children, the women and the elderly — could be shifted immediately.

Concurrently, necessary administrative measures should be taken to speed up the ongoing infrastructure repair and reconstruction activity as well as cons-truction of low-cost houses to ensure resettlement of the affectees in due course.

TIPOO SULTAN

RAWALPINDI

Previous articleMDCAT, the rally and PMC apathy
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

MDCAT, the rally and PMC apathy

This is with reference to the report ‘No MDCAT centre in Pindi division upsets candidates’ (Nov 9). The aspirants of the medical and dental...
Read more
Comment

The Pundits got it wrong

Washington Watch Much ink has been spilled before and since the US midterm elections, with most of it missing the mark. Pundits who had unrealistic...
Read more
Comment

A step back

Taking a step back is not always a step in the backward direction but sometimes it can be a step in the right direction....
Read more
Comment

Role of Bangladesh-Myanmar defence diplomacy in solving crises

There had always been tension along the border between Bangladesh and Myanmar. Along the 271-kilometer sea and land boundary between the two nations, the...
Read more
Editorials

Exit Joy

No one can say they didn’t see it coming, the ban on the Pakistani film Joyland. But the signing off on its exhibition by...
Read more
Letters

Better parenting

Neglected parenting is an essential factor that explains the transformation of an innocent child into a grown-up of debatable character and low intellect. This...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Process of new COAS appointment to begin tomorrow: Kh Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said the process for appointment of a new Army Chief will start on Friday (tomorrow) and the...

Marriyum dares Imran to move court over Toshakhana issue

SC puts off presidential reference on Reko Diq till tomorrow

SC says it never questioned parliament’s competence

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.