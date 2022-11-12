NATIONAL

Minister: Imran trying to make institutions controversial

By Staff Report
APP75-150922 LAHORE: September 15- Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira talking to the media at Kashmir Affairs office Lahore. APP

ISLAMABAD: Qamar Zaman Kaira, advisor to the prime minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, has criticised Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for “triggering unrest” in the country by his protest march.

Talking to a TV channel, he said Khan was lying to the nation in public rallies and trying to make the security institutions controversial. He asserted the prime minister has full authority to appoint the army chief on merit.

He, however, said the government was ready to hold talks with the opposition party for resolving political issues, but it will not accept any unconstitutional demand.

He suggested the PTI leadership should avoid issuing controversial statements which may harm the peace and stability of the country. “Unfortunately, PTI leaders have been issuing irresponsible statements soon after the firing incident, which should be avoided,” Kaira said.

The minister said removing the government and holding snap elections was purely an undemocratic and unconstitutional demand made by the PTI. He said: “We are a strong believer in peaceful dialogue with political parties.”

Unlike PTI leadership, the government’s representatives never issued any irresponsible statements and they only responded to their charges in a polite manner, he added.

