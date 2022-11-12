NATIONAL

Imran compromised national interests for personal political gains: Marriyum

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that PTI Chairman Imran Khan compromised national interests for personal political gains.

In a statement, she said Imran Khan who was a foreign agent made mockery of himself, the country and the nation.

The minister said now all the antics of Imran Khan had been exposed, who she opined had been running a show since the 2014 sit-in.

Castigating Imran Khan, she said four years of PTI rule was a classic example of inefficiency, incompetence and lies.

Imran Khan destroyed employment opportunities and caused inflation as PTI would be remembered for four years of loot and plunder in the country. Referring to Tosha Khana, she said gifted watches and necklaces were looted.

She said Imran abused opponents, ran dirty campaigns against martyrs and instigated a revolt against national institutions.

The minister said the time had come to stop Imran’s dirty drama targeting opponents and institutions.

Staff Report

NATIONAL

President Alvi ‘mediating’ talks to bring political temperature down

DC Loralai among two killed in Quetta attacks

57 killed in street crime incidents in Karachi in Oct alone: CPLC

