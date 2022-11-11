30pc work completed on 1.2 MGD desalination water plant in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: In order to provide clean drinking water to residents of Gwadar city, almost 30 percent work has progressed on the construction of 1.2 MGD (million gallon per day) Water Desalination Plant.

The desalination water plant is being completed with the Chinese grant of Rs2 billion.

Talking to Gwadar Pro, Dawood Baloch, Project Director of under-constructed Desalination Plan said that it is a matter of immense mirth that work continues to proceed on expeditious and smooth manner as flow of civil work including foundation work and structure work did not suffer any stumbling block.

“Event previous phase of comprehensive soil testing in the premises of Gwadar Port Free Zone area went uninterrupted under the guideline of Gwadar Port Authority and the government,” he added.

Alongside the ongoing construction of 1.2 MGD desalination plant, GPA rolled out a process to lay down around 1 kilometer long water supply line from plant site to Gwadar city’s main water supply network, he revealed.

He added that through this connectivity, potable water will be supplied to inside taps of residents of Gwadar.

He said that for this purpose, GPA has already commenced formal bidding process seeking services of qualified firms. After the tendering procedure enters into finality on November 16, selected enterprise will be awarded contract to proceed in accordance with rules and regulations.

Another GPA official said that the 1.2 MGD Water Desalination Plant is spreading over approximately one acre. “The plant is supposed to complete in 12 months but hopefully it is expected to be completed before April, 2023.”

He said that the water desalination plant is being completed in collaboration with GPA and China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC)

The 1.2 MGD Water Desalination Plant project, he said, will be enough to meet the water demand of the Gwadar city and Gwadar port.

He said initially a 0.5 MGD Water Desalination Plant project was inked with the conduction of feasibility and survey by government of Pakistan and China. On July 5, 2021, the government approved the 1.2 MGD Water Desalination Plant for Gwadar.