Sehat Sahulat Card: 793 govt, private hospitals empaneled to provide free treatment facilities

LAHORE: As many as 793 government and private hospitals have been empaneled to provide free treatment facilities to the people of province through Sehat Sahulat Card.

This was revealed in the statistics related to Sehat Sahulat Card released by the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education on the directions of Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid.

Provincial Health Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi said that people are getting free treatment facilities from 183 government hospitals and 610 private hospitals through sehat sahulat card. According to the details, so far more than 5 lacs and 80 thousand people in Punjab have done free dialysis through sehat sahulat card and so far more than 59 thousand 9 hundred people have got free coronary angiography facility through Sehat sahulat card.

So far, more than 58,900 women have had normal delivery and more than 240,000 women have received free cesarean operation facility through Sehat sahulat card. Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi said that in Punjab so far more than 39,100 people have had free hernia surgery and more than 40,800 people have received the facility through sehat sahulat card. So far more than 40,800 people got free chemotherapy facility through Sehat sahulat card.

He said that so far more than 30 thousand people in Punjab have got free facility of angioplasty through Sehat sahulat card and so far more than 1 lakh 90 thousand 800 people have got free eye surgery. Efforts are being made to provide more free treatment facilities. Dengue patients are also now getting free treatment facilities from selected government private hospitals of Punjab through Sehat sahulat Card.