NATIONAL

Next army chief should be appointed on merit: Imran Khan

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman on Friday asserted that the next army chief should be appointed on merit.

Addressing the participants of PTI’s long march via video link in Gujrat, Khan said that the incumbent coalition government would not appoint next army chief on merit as the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would not let it happen because he wanted to control the institutions to save his looted wealth.

 

 

Imran claimed PML-N has a history of influencing and attempting state institutions to save their looted wealth and evade accountability.

“Prime Minister of Pakistan [Shehbaz Sharif] is visiting Britain to meet his brother who is an absconder and escaped to London under the guise of medical treatment,” he added.

Imran said PM Shehbaz went to London to take important decisions of Pakistan with the consultation of his “absconder” brother.

“The one [Nawaz] who looted country for the 30 years will make decisions about army chief’s appointment, elections date and caretaker setup,” he said.

“No one can even imagine that this can happen in a civilised society because rule of law prevails there.”

Imran said the decisions that are being taken in London were not aimed at strengthening institutions “because Sharif family does not believe in merit”.

“Nawaz Sharif had recruited criminals in Punjab police by taking bribes… they tried to buy off judges and they [PML-N] attacked former chief justice Sajjad Ali because he was not under their control.”

The PTI chief’s statement came a day after PML-N supremo Nawaz and PM Shehbaz Sharif decided that all decisions concerning the political affairs of the country will be taken at the ruling party’s will and judgement “without caving under any pressure from anyone”.

According to insiders, both asserted that no pressure will be accepted in the ruling coalition’s decisions regarding political matters and also held consultations on hot-button issues, including the army chief’s appointment and the upcoming general elections.

The decision was taken during a meeting held at the elder Sharif’s residence in London, Avenfield House.

The meeting came as tensions run high on the political front back home and the country continues to reel from the extraordinary sequence of events in recent weeks, including PTI chief Imran Khan’s undeterred march on Islamabad and the attempt on his life last week that triggered nationwide protests.

Imran claimed former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and the PML-N supremo have destroyed the country by plundering national wealth. “They have been sending [looted] money abroad and that causes shortage of dollar in the country.”

Imran said the country would not need to avail IMF bailout package if the “plundered wealth” was recovered from Nawaz and Zardari.

Reiterating his allegations, Imran said the incumbent chief election commissioner was a “servant” of Sharif family and under him fair and transparent elections were not possible in the country.

“They have appointed their ‘henchman’ as NAB chairman to close down their corruption cases and following amendments to the NAB law, no powerful can be held accountable.”

Concluding his address, Imran urged his supporters to participate in the PTI’s long march for their future.

“Do not fear anyone… this is all happening to scare us but don’t bow down to [these tactics],” he said while referring to Arshad Sharif murder and Azam Swati’s private video controversy.

Previous article30pc work completed on 1.2 MGD desalination water plant in Gwadar
Next articleIHC summons Interior Ministry officials in petition against proposed PTI sit-in
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran to not let bulletproof shield separate him from supporters: Asad Umar

FAISALABAD/GUJRAT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar announced on Friday that Imran Khan would not let 'anything' separate him and the people as...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC turns down plea seeking to halt PTI long march

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday rejected traders’ plea to immediately halt the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) ongoing long march towards Islamabad. LHC judge...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC issues notices over Lahore CCPO suspension

Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Abid Hussain Chattha issued notices to the concerned quarters on Friday seeking a reply in a plea challenging Capital City...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC summons Interior Ministry officials in petition against proposed PTI sit-in

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday summoned the officials of Ministry of Interior in person in a petition against closure of roads...
Read more
NATIONAL

30pc work completed on 1.2 MGD desalination water plant in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: In order to provide clean drinking water to residents of Gwadar city, almost 30 percent work has progressed on the construction of 1.2...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sehat Sahulat Card: 793 govt, private hospitals empaneled to provide free treatment facilities

LAHORE: As many as 793 government and private hospitals have been empaneled to provide free treatment facilities to the people of province through Sehat...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Next army chief should be appointed on merit: Imran Khan

LAHORE: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman on Friday asserted that the next army chief should be appointed on merit. Addressing the participants of PTI’s...

30pc work completed on 1.2 MGD desalination water plant in Gwadar

Sehat Sahulat Card: 793 govt, private hospitals empaneled to provide free treatment facilities

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch appointed new FO spokesperson

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.