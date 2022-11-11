Next army chief should be appointed on merit: Imran Khan

LAHORE: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman on Friday asserted that the next army chief should be appointed on merit.

Addressing the participants of PTI’s long march via video link in Gujrat, Khan said that the incumbent coalition government would not appoint next army chief on merit as the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would not let it happen because he wanted to control the institutions to save his looted wealth.

Imran claimed PML-N has a history of influencing and attempting state institutions to save their looted wealth and evade accountability.

“Prime Minister of Pakistan [Shehbaz Sharif] is visiting Britain to meet his brother who is an absconder and escaped to London under the guise of medical treatment,” he added.

Imran said PM Shehbaz went to London to take important decisions of Pakistan with the consultation of his “absconder” brother.

“The one [Nawaz] who looted country for the 30 years will make decisions about army chief’s appointment, elections date and caretaker setup,” he said.

“No one can even imagine that this can happen in a civilised society because rule of law prevails there.”

Imran said the decisions that are being taken in London were not aimed at strengthening institutions “because Sharif family does not believe in merit”.

“Nawaz Sharif had recruited criminals in Punjab police by taking bribes… they tried to buy off judges and they [PML-N] attacked former chief justice Sajjad Ali because he was not under their control.”

The PTI chief’s statement came a day after PML-N supremo Nawaz and PM Shehbaz Sharif decided that all decisions concerning the political affairs of the country will be taken at the ruling party’s will and judgement “without caving under any pressure from anyone”.

According to insiders, both asserted that no pressure will be accepted in the ruling coalition’s decisions regarding political matters and also held consultations on hot-button issues, including the army chief’s appointment and the upcoming general elections.

The decision was taken during a meeting held at the elder Sharif’s residence in London, Avenfield House.

The meeting came as tensions run high on the political front back home and the country continues to reel from the extraordinary sequence of events in recent weeks, including PTI chief Imran Khan’s undeterred march on Islamabad and the attempt on his life last week that triggered nationwide protests.

Imran claimed former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and the PML-N supremo have destroyed the country by plundering national wealth. “They have been sending [looted] money abroad and that causes shortage of dollar in the country.”

Imran said the country would not need to avail IMF bailout package if the “plundered wealth” was recovered from Nawaz and Zardari.

Reiterating his allegations, Imran said the incumbent chief election commissioner was a “servant” of Sharif family and under him fair and transparent elections were not possible in the country.

“They have appointed their ‘henchman’ as NAB chairman to close down their corruption cases and following amendments to the NAB law, no powerful can be held accountable.”

Concluding his address, Imran urged his supporters to participate in the PTI’s long march for their future.

“Do not fear anyone… this is all happening to scare us but don’t bow down to [these tactics],” he said while referring to Arshad Sharif murder and Azam Swati’s private video controversy.