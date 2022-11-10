Opinion

Structural flaws

By Editor's Mail
0
0

I want to talk about the acquittal of Shahrukh Jatoi, which is a travesty of justice. While the common man believes justice has not been done by the courts, the larger picture gets largely ignored. Since the inception of Pakistan, the elite class has continuously struggled to accumulate power at the expense of the other social classes. This constant struggle has led to the creation of extractive institutions that limit the possibility of the middle and lower classes to excel, achieve and materialise their dreams.

The criminal justice system is one such domain. It is purportedly designed for the welfare of the public to protect their rights and liberty, but in reality it is just a philosophical idea that bears no resemblance to the ground reality.

- Advertisement -

Justice delayed is justice denied, but why did it take 10 years to acquit Jatoi? The prosecution was unable to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt due to a variety of causes that diminished the possibility of justice, leading to the acquittal.

Judges are bound by the law. They cannot extend the law to give expression to their emotions or biases. It is the duty of the prosecution to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt. So, instead of putting the blame elsewhere, we should critically analyse the inherent structural flaws in our criminal justice system and see what we need to do about them.

Being a human, I, too, have some inherent biases, like everyone else, that compel me to quote a line from George Orwell’s famed novel Animal Farm: “All animals are equal, but some are more equal than others”. Make your own conclusions.

AHMAD VIRK

LAHORE

Previous articleIn the name of uplift
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

In the name of uplift

For the last few months, Karachi has been in the grip of some so-called development projects, probably as part of an election campaign related...
Read more
Comment

Hubris

Washington Watch When future historians write about America’s Middle East foreign policy during the last quarter century, it must include a lengthy chapter entitled “American...
Read more
Comment

Exemplary friendship

Brazilian lyricist, eminent literary figure and winner of several international awards Paulo Coelho de Souza describing friendship said, “Friendship is not about whom you...
Read more
Comment

The Symbol of Pride

The stellar economic rise of Bangladesh is hardly an enigma today. Growing consistently at an annual rate of over 6 percent, Bangladesh ranks 20th...
Read more
Editorials

Disingenuous letter

PTI chief Imran Khan’s letter to President Arif Alvi is not clear in many respects. The first is the capacity in which the letter...
Read more
Letters

Kashmiris and Freedom

Recently, Kashmiris around the globe celebrated Youm-i-Tasees, or the Liberation Day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), as they do every year (Oct 24)....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Sports

President, PM, others laud Green Shirts on semi-final victory against New...

A nerve-wrecking semi-final game against New Zealand Wednesday has brought Pakistan to the finals with the Green Shirts claiming victory. The Babar Azam-led squad is...

Celebrations ensue as Pakistan walks into the T20 World Cup finals

Russia, US to hold first talks under nuclear treaty since Ukraine conflict

Xi inspects CMC joint command center, stresses for combat preparedness

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.