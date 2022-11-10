Khar urges sustained engagement with Taliban government

ISLAMABAD: In a meeting with Hassan Kazemi Qomi, special representative of Iran to Afghanistan, Hina Rabbani Khar, deputy minister for foreign affairs, urged sustained engagement of the international community with the interim government in Kabul to ensure the well-being and prosperity of her impoverished people.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s abiding commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, Khar underscored that deep-rooted fraternal ties underpin the strong bonds of solidarity between the two countries, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

As friends and neighbours of Afghanistan, the minister highlighted the critical role of Pakistan and Iran in this regard.

Earlier, Qomi also called on his Pakistan counterpart Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq. The two diplomats agreed to further strengthen their cooperation towards advancing the mutually reinforcing goals of regional peace and development.