NATIONAL

Khar urges sustained engagement with Taliban government

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: In a meeting with Hassan Kazemi Qomi, special representative of Iran to Afghanistan, Hina Rabbani Khar, deputy minister for foreign affairs, urged sustained engagement of the international community with the interim government in Kabul to ensure the well-being and prosperity of her impoverished people.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s abiding commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, Khar underscored that deep-rooted fraternal ties underpin the strong bonds of solidarity between the two countries, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

As friends and neighbours of Afghanistan, the minister highlighted the critical role of Pakistan and Iran in this regard.

Earlier, Qomi also called on his Pakistan counterpart Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq. The two diplomats agreed to further strengthen their cooperation towards advancing the mutually reinforcing goals of regional peace and development.

Previous articlePTI resumes march on Islamabad to demand snap elections
Next articleGender equality among key government priorities: minister
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Minister for Science, Technology Agha Hasan Baloch opens STEM education system in Balochistan

QUETTA: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Agha Hasan Baloch on Thursday inaugurated the STEM education system in Balochistan. The inaugural ceremony was held at...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bail granted to Imran in terror case extended

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Thursday extended an interim bail granted to former prime minister Imran Khan until November 21 in a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Gender equality among key government priorities: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri Wednesday said empowerment of women -- who make up half Pakistan's population and yet...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI resumes march on Islamabad to demand snap elections

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of former prime minister Imran Khan’s supporters are expected to resume their protest march on the capital city Thursday in a bid...
Read more
NATIONAL

Children arrive to meet recovering Imran

LAHORE: Qasim and Sulaiman Khan, children of former prime minister Imran Khan, landed in Lahore on Thursday to meet their father who is recovering...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran says attack planned after ‘unprecedented’ public reaction to ouster

LAHORE/LONDON: Imran Khan, who was wounded in the leg in a shooting last week when a gunman attacked his convoy, has called the assassination...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Khar urges sustained engagement with Taliban government

ISLAMABAD: In a meeting with Hassan Kazemi Qomi, special representative of Iran to Afghanistan, Hina Rabbani Khar, deputy minister for foreign affairs, urged sustained...

PTI resumes march on Islamabad to demand snap elections

England rout India by 10 wickets to reach T20 World Cup final

Children arrive to meet recovering Imran

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.