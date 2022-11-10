NATIONAL

Initial probe reveals two suspects involved in Imran’s assassination bid: Cheema

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Adviser to Punjab’s chief minister on home affairs Omar Sarfraz Cheema on Wednesday revealed that at least two people were involved in assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan last Thursday.

Imran Khan, 70, was wounded by gunfire aimed at his open-top container truck as he led a political party convoy through thick crowds in Wazirabad on November 3.

One person died in the incident while several members of the PTI chairman’s close circle, including Senator Faisal Javed, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, Ahmad Chattha and Imran Yousaf, were injured.

A suspect identified as Naveed was arrested from the crime scene. The suspect admitted to opening fire on the container but did not point out to anyone during the initial investigations.

During a press briefing today, Cheema said that at least two people were involved in the attack, citing initial investigation by law enforcement agencies.

He rejected the religious angle given to the attack. “In fact, religious hatred is being spread against Imran Khan. After the Wazirabad incident, an attempt has been made to spew poison against Imran Khan in Hafizabad as well,” he added.

Cheema said that the Centre can exercise its authority, however, appointing an IG is the responsibility of the provincial government. “There is only public’s rule here [in Punjab]… there won’t be any governor’s rule [in the province],” he added.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib said that the attackers could be more than two. “In the initial investigation, it has been proved that there was a planned assassination attempt on Imran Khan,” he claimed.

He said that those who were making a narrative against Imran Khan non-stop have been exposed. “[Interior Minister] Rana Sanaullah should be ashamed of his statement while accusing Imran Khan,” he added.

He further said that the assassination bid on Imran Khan was an attack on entire 220 million people of Pakistan.

Staff Report

