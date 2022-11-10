PTI leaders term PDM govt threat to economy, national security

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have said that PDM government has become a serious threat to economic, political and national security.

During an informal meeting with journalists and anchors in Lahore on Wednesday, Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Spokesperson to Punjab Government and Chief Minister Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Jamshed Iqbal Cheema discussed the political situation and the plan of action of Haqiqi Azadi march.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Mehmood said that the Haqiqi Azadi March will start again from Wazirabad on Thursday. PDM government has become a serious threat to economic, political and national security. He said that very soon the wishes of Zardari and Nawaz Sharif will die. The FIR filed against Imran Khan is not acceptable, he added. The FIR should be based on the wish of the victims. On the direction of Imran Khan, the FIR will be challenged in the court.

He said that we want an independent investigation into the murderous attack on Chairman PTI. He said that the only way forward is to let the people choose the government they want. The Long March will reach its destination in any case and will come back with an election date, he added.

Spokesperson of Chief Minister and Government of Punjab, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said that everything including regime change operation, cipher, imported government, buying and selling of votes, shameful defeat in the by-elections, have all turned against them. Now what force will come that can fight 22 crore people.

She said that we have not even come to Islamabad yet and Rana Sana is very nervous. She said that by connecting all the links, it became clear that the ground was being set for a big conspiracy. The conspiracy that was planned behind closed doors had already been exposed by Chairman PTI.

Now some people are trying to create a narrative that the murderous attack on Imran Khan was an individual act. She said that they tried to scare us but Imran Khan and PTI workers both are brave. Freedom does not come easily, blood and sweat are required, she added. No one except Chairman Imran Khan can take Pakistan out of this difficult time.

Earlier Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shah Mehmood Qureshi visited Directorate General Public Relations Punjab. Musarrat Jamshed Cheema welcomed Shah Mahmood Qureshi and briefed him about the working of the department.