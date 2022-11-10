NATIONAL

PTI leaders term PDM govt threat to economy, national security

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have said that PDM government has become a serious threat to economic, political and national security.

During an informal meeting with journalists and anchors in Lahore on Wednesday, Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Spokesperson to Punjab Government and Chief Minister Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Jamshed Iqbal Cheema discussed the political situation and the plan of action of Haqiqi Azadi march.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Mehmood said that the Haqiqi Azadi March will start again from Wazirabad on Thursday.  PDM government has become a serious threat to economic, political and national security. He said that very soon the wishes of Zardari and Nawaz Sharif will die. The FIR filed against Imran Khan is not acceptable, he added. The FIR should be based on the wish of the victims.  On the direction of Imran Khan, the FIR will be challenged in the court.

He said that we want an independent investigation into the murderous attack on Chairman PTI. He said that the only way forward is to let the people choose the government they want. The Long March will reach its destination in any case and will come back with an election date, he added.

Spokesperson of Chief Minister and Government of Punjab, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said that everything including regime change operation, cipher, imported government, buying and selling of votes, shameful defeat in the by-elections, have all turned against them.  Now what force will come that can fight 22 crore people.

She said that we have not even come to Islamabad yet and Rana Sana is very nervous. She said that by connecting all the links, it became clear that the ground was being set for a big conspiracy.  The conspiracy that was planned behind closed doors had already been exposed by Chairman PTI.

Now some people are trying to create a narrative that the murderous attack on Imran Khan was an individual act. She said that they tried to scare us but Imran Khan and PTI workers both are brave. Freedom does not come easily, blood and sweat are required, she added. No one except Chairman Imran Khan can take Pakistan out of this difficult time.

Earlier Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shah Mehmood Qureshi visited Directorate General Public Relations Punjab. Musarrat Jamshed Cheema welcomed Shah Mahmood Qureshi and briefed him about the working of the department.

 

Previous articleFighting on the internal fronts
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Govt to appoint President NBP soon

ISLAMABAD: The Federal government is likely to appoint the President National Bank of Pakistan soon. Source privy to the development informed that a seven...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dar announces Riba free banking system, withdrawal of appeal against FSC verdict

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq on Wednesday revealed that the coalition government in consultation with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to withdraw...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pak Iran joint border commission meeting kicks off in Zahedan

QUETTA: Pakistan and Iran joint border commission meeting started in the Iranian city of Zahedan on Wednesday. Chief Secretary Balochistan, Abdul Aziz Uqaili, deputy commissioners...
Read more
NATIONAL

Some benchmarks against corruption should be maintained in society, CJ observes

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Wednesday observed that some benchmarks with regard to corruption should be maintained in the society,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Arshad Sharif tortured before being shot in head, lunge, autopsy reveals

ISLAMABAD: The post-mortem reports of Arshad Sharif revealed that Arshad Sharif’s killing was not an incident of “mistaken identity” rather he was tortured for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hybrid model of subsidies being followed to provide relief to public: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar expressed the resolve of the incumbent government to provide maximum relief to the poor...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Complications about Assassination attempt on Imran Khan

An assassination attempt was made on the former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on November 3, this year when the party’s ‘Haqeeqi...

Dar announces Riba free banking system, withdrawal of appeal against FSC verdict

Knocking at creditors’ doors

Overcoming lacunae to deliver justice

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.