Top Pakistan, France diplomats plan to tackle climate change

By Staff Report
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks during a press conference in Karachi on October 15, 2022. - Pakistan on October 15 summoned the US ambassador for an explanation after President Joe Biden described the South Asian country as "one of the most dangerous nations in the world" and questioned its nuclear weapons safety protocols. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his French counterpart Catherine Colonna have expressed a desire to collaborate on addressing the challenge of climate change, the Foreign Office said Wednesday.

In a meeting held on the sidelines of the COP27 summit in Egypt, the two foreign ministers agreed to strengthen ties between their two nations in diverse fields, the statement issued by the Foreign Office said.

Zardari lauded the measures taken by French President Emmanuel Macron as part of a global campaign to mitigate the effects of climate change.

He also thanked Paris for extending assistance to the flood victims in Pakistan.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar was present at the meeting.

