Saudi crown prince expected on November 21

By Anadolu Agency
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 07: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives to meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May on the steps of number 10 Downing Street on March 7, 2018 in London, England. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has made wide-ranging changes at home supporting a more liberal Islam. Whilst visiting the UK he will meet with several members of the Royal family and the Prime Minister. (Photo by Dan Kitwood /Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman is expected to arrive in Pakistan later this month, an official said.

“He is expected to visit on November 21,” the official told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity as the date of the visit is yet to be announced officially.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with the crown prince on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference, also known as COP27, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. There, he expressed his determination to further strengthen the multilateral partnership between the two countries, said a statement issued by Sharif’s office.

Sharif is in Egypt along with his delegation to attend the COP27 summit.

“Looking forward to the upcoming visit of the (Saudi) Crown Prince to Pakistan,” Sharif said, adding that he was confident that this visit would promote bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

The prime minister emphasised the importance of increasing trade, investment, development and people-to-people ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said last week that Islamabad was in negotiations with Riyadh for $4.2 billion of financial support as the country faces financial and political crises.

“Saudi Arabia had also agreed to revive the $10-12 billion petrochemical refining project at Gwadar,” a report quoted Dar as saying.

During his Tuesday meeting with bin Salman, Sharif also praised Saudi Arabia’s hospitality and cooperation towards the two million people working in the kingdom, according to the statement.

Bin Salman’s visit is slated to take place as the South Asian country grapples with a political crisis after former prime minister Imran Khan announced to resume the anti-government long march to the capital on Thursday.

Khan had earlier called off the march following a failed attempt on his life in the Wazirabad district of Punjab.

He was wounded in the leg when shots were fired at him and other officials standing on a modified container truck.

Anadolu Agency

