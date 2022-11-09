NATIONAL

Hafizabad woman kills two children

By Staff Report
A Pakistani policeman stands guard during the Friday prayer at the Wazir Khan Mosque in Lahore on May 17, 2019, on the Muslim month of Ramadan. (Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP) (Photo credit should read ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: A woman in Hafizabad killed her two minor children by slitting their wrists over a dispute with her husband, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, Shagufta Bibi had been married to Muhammad Shabbir in Nowshera Virkan village, but was living with her parents in Hafizabad after developing differences with her husband.

In a fit of rage, she killed her two sons by cutting their wrists when Shabbir came to her parents’ house to reconcile with her.

Abdul Hadi, 3, and Abdul Raheem, 1.5, were among the deceased.

Previous articleReeling from floods, Pakistan seeks climate compensation, debt relief
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Reeling from floods, Pakistan seeks climate compensation, debt relief

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: The prime minister said Pakistan would need debt relief and would seek compensation for climate damage as it recovers from catastrophic floods...
Read more
NATIONAL

Road blockades by PTI protestors enter third day, risk economic damage

ISLAMABAD: Blockades on the highways linking Islamabad with Rawalpindi and Peshawar entered their third day on Wednesday, as local traders warned the protest organised...
Read more
NATIONAL

Leaders pledge to achieve Iqbal’s Pakistan

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the nation to make a pledge to achieve the version of Pakistan as dreamed by national poet...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, China strengthen youth exchange

BEIJING: As part of a training course, 16 kinds of advanced scientific research equipment were introduced to a group of Chinese and Pakistani students...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM reiterates desire to further strengthen bilateral ties with Germany

Says COP-27 must take bold decisions to address climate change Lauds German supports during meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT: Prime Minister...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran says lawyers to give position on ‘farcical’ FIR

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asserted that his lawyers would give his position on first information report...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan, China strengthen youth exchange

BEIJING: As part of a training course, 16 kinds of advanced scientific research equipment were introduced to a group of Chinese and Pakistani students...

England to give Malan, Wood maximum time to make World Cup semi

House of hordes: UK’s parliament swells after PM upheaval

Trump gears up to run after midterms. Many Republicans appear unexcited

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.