Hafizabad woman kills two children

LAHORE: A woman in Hafizabad killed her two minor children by slitting their wrists over a dispute with her husband, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, Shagufta Bibi had been married to Muhammad Shabbir in Nowshera Virkan village, but was living with her parents in Hafizabad after developing differences with her husband.

In a fit of rage, she killed her two sons by cutting their wrists when Shabbir came to her parents’ house to reconcile with her.

Abdul Hadi, 3, and Abdul Raheem, 1.5, were among the deceased.