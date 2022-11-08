Militant, masqueraded as missing person, killed in KP offensive: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: A soldier and a suspected terrorist, who was “propagated as a missing person”, were killed in a military operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Army said on Tuesday.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Shakas town of the Khyber district of the province, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

“During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists,” the military’s media wing statement said, adding its troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, killing an important terrorist commander on the spot.

The killed terrorist was actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and extortion, it said.

Weapons and ammunition were seized from the slain terrorist.

Saleem Khan, a 28-year old soldier from Swabi, was also killed in the operation after fighting “gallantly”.

Sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists in the area, said the statement.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”