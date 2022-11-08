Eight killed in separate road crashes

ISLAMABAD: At least eight people were killed on Sunday in four separate road accidents in Karachi and its surrounding towns, a rescue agency reported.

Five members of a family died when their car plunged into a ditch on Sunday night in the Bahria Town neighbourhood of Karachi.

A rescue worker said the accident possibly took place due to over-speeding as the car fell after breaking the hurdles outside the ditch.

Reportedly, all five people, including two women and two children, who were in the car had lost their lives.

Separately, a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on the Super Highway on the outskirts of Karachi, the rescue workers said.

Additionally, a person riding on a motorbike died when his vehicle was hit by a car in Shah Faisal town of the city, the rescue workers said.

Moreover, one person was killed and another injured after their motorbike fell into a ditch in Karachi’s border city of Hub in Balochistan.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan, mainly due to poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads and negligence of road safety measures.