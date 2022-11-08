NATIONAL

LHC fixes for hearing plea seeking ban on use of tear gas

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Lahore High Court single bench comprising Justice Shahid Karim, heard a petition filed by a citizen Shireen Nawaz, seeking end to use of tear gas against protestors.

The court issued notices to the respondents made in the plea. “Tear gas has been hazardous for the human health and made of dangerous substances that could affect lungs,” according to the petition.

“An affected person could suffer from lung cancer as well as various breath diseases. Tear gas was also used as a weapon in the world wars,” petitioner argued.

“The use of toxic tear gas against one’s own countrymen is cruelty.” Use of tear gas has been prohibited in wars as well as against protests and demonstrations under various international conventions and protocols,” petitioner argued.

“Pakistan has been a signatory to different international conventions and despite this fact, Pakistani authorities have been using tear gas against protesters without any lawful authority,” according to the petition.

The petitioner pleaded to the court order for a complete ban on the use of tear gas against protesters in the country.

 

 

Staff Report

