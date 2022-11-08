DG Radio Pakistan lauds Chinese media for excellent coverage of PM’s China visit

ISLAMABAD: Director General Radio Pakistan and Chairman the Central Board of Film Censors Muhammad Tahir Hassan lauds the Chinese media especially FM-98 Dosti Channel for giving excellent coverage to the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Beijing.

He further emphasized the need for enhanced cooperation with the Chinese film industry. He noted that the Chinese film and drama industry is considered as one of the best in the world.

During a visit to the studio of FM-98 Dosti Channel in Islamabad on Tuesday,

he said the Channel has proved itself true to its nomenclature.

The DG Radio Pakistan said under the dynamic leadership of Chinese President

Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the bilateral relationship

between the two countries has seen rapid progress, and Dosti Channel is an

excellent manifestation of it.

The Director General said Radio Pakistan has recently produced a song

regarding Pakistan-China bilateral relations.