NATIONAL

DG Radio Pakistan lauds Chinese media for excellent coverage of PM’s China visit

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Director General Radio Pakistan and Chairman the Central Board of Film Censors Muhammad Tahir Hassan lauds the Chinese media especially FM-98 Dosti Channel for giving excellent coverage to the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Beijing.

He further emphasized the need for enhanced cooperation with the Chinese film industry. He noted that the Chinese film and drama industry is considered as one of the best in the world.

During a visit to the studio of FM-98 Dosti Channel in Islamabad on Tuesday,
he said the Channel has proved itself true to its nomenclature.

The DG Radio Pakistan said under the dynamic leadership of Chinese President
Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the bilateral relationship
between the two countries has seen rapid progress, and Dosti Channel is an
excellent manifestation of it.

The Director General said Radio Pakistan has recently produced a song
regarding Pakistan-China bilateral relations.

Previous articleLHC fixes for hearing plea seeking ban on use of tear gas
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

LHC fixes for hearing plea seeking ban on use of tear gas

LAHORE: Lahore High Court single bench comprising Justice Shahid Karim, heard a petition filed by a citizen Shireen Nawaz, seeking end to use of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt establishes country’s first National Autism Center for children

ISLAMABAD: The government has established the country’s first public sector National Autism and Mental Health Centre for children in the federal capital. Minister for National...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rangers deployed at Governor House in Lahore

LAHORE: Rangers deployed Tuesday at Punjab Governor House in Lahore in the wake of daily protests and storming of the building by the Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

NEPRA approves another hike in power tariff by Rs0.51 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Tuesday approved another hike in electricity tariff by Rs0.51 per unit on account of uniform tariff...
Read more
NATIONAL

Swat flood affectees thank Malala for extending help

SWAT: Flood affectees have expressed their gratitude to Malala Yousafzai for extending generous help after floods hit them worst and washed away their properties...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt starts ‘PM Innovation Award 2022’ to promote startup culture among youth

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has started Prime Minister National Innovation Award 2022, an initiative of the Prime Minister Youth Program, providing financial and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

NEPRA approves another hike in power tariff by Rs0.51 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Tuesday approved another hike in electricity tariff by Rs0.51 per unit on account of uniform tariff...

Swat flood affectees thank Malala for extending help

Govt starts ‘PM Innovation Award 2022’ to promote startup culture among youth

Renowned poet ‘Jaun Elia’ remembered on 20th death anniversary

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.