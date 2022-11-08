Tehreek-e-Kashmir conducts digital campaign in UK to remember forgotten Jammu genocide

LONDON: Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK conducted a digital campaign to shed light on the forgotten massacre of 400,000 Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947.

TeK UK ran a digital van around the diplomatic enclave in London including around Indian High Commission besides landmark points including British parliament.

“The digital campaign was aimed at bringing to fore massacre committed on 400,000 Muslims in Jammu division of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK) in first week of November 1947,” said Fahim Kayani, leader of the TeK UK.

He said the fascist Hindu Dogra autocratic Hari Singh in connivance with then Indian army massacred Muslims in Jammu division “to physically change demographics of the Muslim-majority region,” he said.

According to historical evidence, tens of thousands of people, mostly Muslims, were brutally killed, burnt alive, abducted, wounded, thrown into rivers by the autocratic Singh who held the region under forcible rule.

“The Jammu massacre was the first case of ethnic cleansing after the 2nd World War. The scars of the brutal massacre of the Muslims of Jammu are still fresh in the memories of Kashmiris. The Jammu massacre reminds us of the criminal face of Hindutva powers. The series of sacrifices that started in Jammu in 1947 continues in IIOJK till date.” Kayani explained.

“Unfortunately, this chapter in history of IIoJK has not attained much attention in international academia and media,” said the TeK UK president.

Kayani said if properly probed, “India can be held responsibility for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in Jammu Genocide case.”

He said TeK UK will continue to highlight events that have happened in IIoJK to press international community to hold India accountable.

“The Jammu Genocide was committed because India was sacred that any plebiscite held in IIoJK will against her since the region is mostly Muslims,” he said, adding that India took it on itself to force a demographic change in IIoJK by way of massacre.

“The idea was simple to change religious demography numbers; but since it failed then and, Insha Allah, will misery fail in future attempts by fascist India.”