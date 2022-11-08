NATIONAL

Bilawal, Sherpao call for fair, impartial probe into attack on Imran

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and another ally of the coalition government – Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Sherpao on Tuesday called for a ‘free, fair and impartial’ investigation into the alleged assassination attempt on PTI chief Imran Khan.

In an interview to CNN with senior journalist Christiana Amanpour, the foreign minister reiterated his “unequivocal condemnation” of the attack and maintained that an impartial investigation would help bring facts forward.

“Whatever anyone thinks of Mr Khan domestically, this was an attack on a former prime minister. An attack on anyone should be investigated in an impartial and proper manner,” Bilawal stated.

Commenting on Imran’s visit to Russia while he was still in power and his handshake with Russian President Vladimir Putin the day the Russia-Ukraine conflict began, FM Bilawal said that across the political divide in Pakistan “we agreed we want to stay neutral in this conflict”.

“We understand how this can be misinterpreted as Pakistan taking sides… [but] we do not want to get dragged into yet another conflict,” he said, adding that he wanted to focus on the “many” devastating crises within the country.

Meanwhile, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao while condemning Wazirabad long march incident said that it should not be politicized and all should wait for findings of the investigation.

Addressing journalists at Tangi in Charsadda district, the veteran politician said that maintaining law and order and provision of security to Imran Khan’s container was the responsibility of the Punjab Government that was apparently failed in its duties.

He said that PTI was enjoying power in Punjab where Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi was its nominee and police may be allowed to perform its duties as per the law independently to probe Wazirabad’s incident transparently.

Aftab Sherpao while endorsing the Prime Minister’s statement, said that investigation of the unfortunate incident through an independent commission of Supreme Court was the right option.

He said blocking of roads in the guise of long marches and agitation politics should be avoided as it affects common man.

Aftab Sherpao said that Imran Khan was known for taking u turns and dragging state institutions into politics for personal interest, adding his foreign conspiracy narrative was completely flopped.

 

Staff Report

