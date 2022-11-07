World

Several Ukrainian regions issue air raid warnings: Ministry

By Agencies
BORODIANKA, UKRAINE - MAY 15: Bombed buildings wait to be demolished as essential services and people begin to return to the town of Borodianka oon May 15, 2022 in Borodianka, Ukraine. As Russia concentrates its attack on the east and south of the country, residents of the Kyiv region are returning to assess the war's toll on their communities. The towns around the capital were heavily damaged following weeks of brutal war as Russia made its failed bid to take Kyiv. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

MOSCOW: Air raid sirens sounded in several Ukrainian regions early on Monday morning, according to air raid data from the country’s Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid warnings were in effect in the Ukrainian regions of Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, as well as the Ukraine-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia region at around 02:00 GMT on Monday.

As of 07:13 a.m. local time on Monday (04:13 GMT), air raid warnings were in effect in the Kharkiv, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of these strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country.

Ukraine has introduced rolling blackouts to repair the energy grid ahead of winter.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia’s Security Council on October 10 that Russia had launched retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure.

Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.

One exception is the Crimea region, which has been under illegal Russian occupation since 2014, where no reports have emerged of air alerts.

Air raid alarms are given by local authorities in Ukraine on a daily basis due to possible missile and drone strikes which have recently targeted civilian and energy infrastructures.

Agencies

