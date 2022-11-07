PML-N submits resolution against Qureshi’s remarks about police uniform

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Monday submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly against the insulting remarks of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi about the uniform of the Punjab police.

The resolution was submitted by PML-N MPA Sadia Taimur.

The text of the resolution said that the insulting remarks of PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi about the uniform of Punjab police was intolerable.

“Insulting the Punjab police’s uniform is tantamount to mocking the police martyrs,” it added.

“The Punjab police discharge their professional responsibilities very well,” it stated.

“After the leadership of Pakistan Army, the PTI has now slung mud at the senior leadership of police,” it loathed.

“There is great resentment among the ranks of Punjab police over the non-serious statement of Shah Mehmood Qureshi,” it maintained.

The resolution also demanded from the Punjab government a stern action against Shah Mehmood Qureshi.