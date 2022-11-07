Proposed JC needs to probe Arshad Sharif’s killing, Swati’s issue as well: Fawad

LAHORE: Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry has demanded the proposed judicial commission to also probe the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif and the matter of Azam Swati.

Talking to media here on Sunday, he expressed reservations over “unwarranted” delay in registration of FIR of assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan, saying it needs to be determined whether Pakistan will run as per the constitution or not.

Commenting over the PTI long march, Fawad Ch said that the march will reach Rawalpindi within 14 days, from where the PTI chief will lead the march. It is good news that Imran Khan has left for the house after being discharged from the hospital, he said, adding that the PTI’s march will resume from Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad where assassination attempt was made on the party chief.

He said that now let the masses take a decision as the “ghost of the conciseness” has come out of the bottle, which will not return now.

Fawad Ch said that the PTI has accepted the proposal of PM Shehbaz Sharif on the formation of a judicial commission. However, the transparent investigation could not be held till the resignation of the three persons named by Imran Khan, he said therefore, before the investigation gets started, the mentioned people should tender their resignation.

Claiming that the Punjab CM and his cabinet could not do anything because of “they” have held hostage the system, Fawad said with the captivation of different groups, the masses could not get their rights.