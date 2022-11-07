NATIONAL

Proposed JC needs to probe Arshad Sharif’s killing, Swati’s issue as well: Fawad

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry has demanded the proposed judicial commission to also probe the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif and the matter of Azam Swati.

Talking to media here on Sunday, he expressed reservations over “unwarranted” delay in registration of FIR of assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan, saying it needs to be determined whether Pakistan will run as per the constitution or not.

Commenting over the PTI long march, Fawad Ch said that the march will reach Rawalpindi within 14 days, from where the PTI chief will lead the march. It is good news that Imran Khan has left for the house after being discharged from the hospital, he said, adding that the PTI’s march will resume from Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad where assassination attempt was made on the party chief.

He said that now let the masses take a decision as the “ghost of the conciseness” has come out of the bottle, which will not return now.

Fawad Ch said that the PTI has accepted the proposal of PM Shehbaz Sharif on the formation of a judicial commission. However, the transparent investigation could not be held till the resignation of the three persons named by Imran Khan, he said therefore, before the investigation gets started, the mentioned people should tender their resignation.

Claiming that the Punjab CM and his cabinet could not do anything because of “they” have held hostage the system, Fawad said with the captivation of different groups, the masses could not get their rights.

 

 

Previous article‘Hakeem’ Sanaullah prepared effective remedy to deal with PTI marchers: Fazl
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

‘Hakeem’ Sanaullah prepared effective remedy to deal with PTI marchers: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head who also chairman of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Sunday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) marchers...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran attacking national institutions to regain power: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Sunday urged the higher authorities to arrest the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for the "stability...
Read more
NATIONAL

In letter to Kashmiri leader, Biden says promoting ‘freedom’ integral part of US policy

MIRPUR (AJK): US President Joe Biden has said "defending democracy, promoting freedom, human rights, respecting the rule of law and treating everyone with dignity...
Read more
NATIONAL

Prudent decisions being taken to address economic challenges, Dar tells Lord Wajid Khan

ISLAMABAD: Member House of Lords Lord Wajid Khan, along with a delegation of prominent businessmen from UK, called on Federal Minister for Finance and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dozens of smuggled seized vehicles disappear from Customs’ warehouse

ISLAMABAD: Dozens of seized vehicles have reportedly disappeared from Pakistan Customs' State warehouse, Islamabad. Sources said that more than 5 dozen smuggled and seized vehicles...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan’s Commerce Minister elected president Parliamentarians for Global Action

ISLAMABAD: For the first time Pakistan’s minister for Commerce and Investments Syed Naveed Qamar on Sunday was elected as President of Parliamentarians for Global...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

The immense significance of COP27 Summit

Recent years continue to indicate the fast-unfolding nature of the climate change crisis– unprecedented heatwaves in South Asia and Europe this year, to a...

Strengthening the Agriculture sector 

What a man dares to do, he should dare to confess 

Prudent decisions being taken to address economic challenges, Dar tells Lord Wajid Khan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.