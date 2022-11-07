Sports

New Zealand won’t underestimate Pakistan, says Southee

By Reuters
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 29: Tim Southee of New Zealand looks on before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Sydney Cricket Ground on October 29, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

PERTH: Bowler Tim Southee said New Zealand will not underestimate Pakistan in the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals despite the South Asian side’s struggles to make it through the group phase.

Pakistan looked set to exit the competition until the Netherlands pulled off a surprise 13-run win over South Africa on Sunday that meant victory over Bangladesh later in the day took Babar Azam and his team into the knockout rounds.

“When you get to the top four every side has a chance,” said Southee. “We’ve played a lot against Pakistan in recent times and we know they’re a dangerous side.

“Credit to them, they probably turned up thinking they didn’t have much of a chance but they put on another good performance and they’ll be a massive threat come the semi-final.”

A win over Pakistan in Sydney would take New Zealand to a final against either England or India in Melbourne but Southee said the Black Caps, who lost to Australia in last year’s final, were taking it one game at a time.

“There’s still a lot of cricket to be played until we get to that stage,” he said. “Pakistan are a quality side and we’re going to have to be on the top of our game to get past them on Wednesday.

“Semi-final cricket is exciting, it’s what you turn up for, to be here in these last couple of games. Hopefully, we can continue the way that we’ve been playing and have another good performance in the semi.

“One of the consistencies of the side is the way we approach things is pretty much the same, no matter what game it is. That’s something to come back to and that’s something we’re very good at.”

Previous articleIn Sindh, Hindu culture fights the odds
Next articleIHC orders police, admin to explain delay in Sharif’s autopsy result
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

India coach Dravid thrilled with ‘phenomenal’ Yadav

MELBOURNE: India's rout of Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup on Sunday may have lacked for drama but Suryakumar Yadav ensured most of the...
Read more
Sports

Sri Lanka’s Gunathilaka appears in court on sex assault charges

SYDNEY: Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka appeared by video link in handcuffs at a Sydney court on Monday to seek bail after he was...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan u-19 dominates on 3rd-day of 1st test match

MULTAN: Pakistan under-19 batting line dominated on third-day of four-day first and the only test match against Bangladesh at Multan Cricket Stadium. Centuries by Pakistan...
Read more
Sports

Teenager Rune upsets Djokovic to win Paris Masters

PARIS: Danish teenager Holger Rune shocked six-time champion Novak Djokovic to clinch his first Masters title in Paris on Sunday after coming from a...
Read more
Sports

Hacking gang targeted Qatar World Cup critics

LONDON: An India-based computer hacking gang targeted critics of the Qatar World Cup, an investigation by British journalists said on Sunday, as the Qatari...
Read more
Sports

PTF announces 11th culligan throwball tournament draws

KARACHI: Pakistan Throwball Federation (PTF) announced the draws of 11th Culligan Boys and Girls Throwball Tournament. The Tournament will be played from November 8-12, here...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

New Zealand won’t underestimate Pakistan, says Southee

PERTH: Bowler Tim Southee said New Zealand will not underestimate Pakistan in the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals despite the South Asian side’s struggles to...

In Sindh, Hindu culture fights the odds

Minister says government won’t let country’s stability be derailed

Busy day for PM at climate summit with events, meetings on agenda

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.