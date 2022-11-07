NATIONAL

IHC orders police, admin to explain delay in Sharif’s autopsy result

By Staff Report
In this picture taken on June 22, 2022, a top Pakistani news anchor Arshad Sharif speaks during an event on "Regime Change Conspiracy and Pakistans Destabilisation" in Islamabad. - Arshad Sharif was shot dead in Kenya, his wife said on October 24, 2022, just months after he fled his home country to avoid arrest over sedition charges. Sharif was a frequent critic of the powerful military establishment and supporter of former prime minister Imran Khan, who was ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote in April. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to the respondents in a petition moved by the mother of Arshad Sharif questioning the delay in the provision of the post-mortem report of the slain journalist.

In her petition submitted on Friday, Riffat Ara Alvi said that a focal person of their family, Col. Muhammad Usman, had sought a post-mortem report from the Islamabad administration on November 3.

The administration had, however, told them they do not have the report and that it was with the police. She added that when Usman went to the police, they also turned him away and told the family to contact the administration.

“The PIMS and local administration have kept Arshad Sharif’s family in the dark about the post-mortem report and humiliated them during this difficult time,” said the plea.

The petition read that Alvi fears the report will be altered to distort the facts and thus, they should be kept informed at all times to ensure transparency.

“The postmortem report should be provided to Arshad Sharif’s family and should not be made public without the family’s permission,” requested Alvi.

Alvi nominated the president, secretary of the interior ministry, and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) as respondents.

Justice Aamer Farooq took up the plea and, after initial arguments in the case, served notices to the respondents, seeking a response by November 15.

It was pertinent to mention here that Alvi has written a letter to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, demanding the formation of a high-power judicial commission to probe Sharif’s killing.

Previous articleNew Zealand won’t underestimate Pakistan, says Southee
Next articleImran requests president to demarc ISPR
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Lahore police chief moves LHC against suspension

LAHORE: Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, the chief of Lahore police at the centre of a feud between the federal and provincial governments, approached the Lahore...
Read more
NATIONAL

UN: Pakistan among nations adding to world population

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations estimates that the global human population will reach eight billion by mid-November, and will continue to grow, albeit at a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran requests president to demarc ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has urged the president to act against the “abuse of power and violations of our laws...
Read more
NATIONAL

In Sindh, Hindu culture fights the odds

SUKKUR: On the sandy banks of the Indus River, which flows top to toe through Pakistan and into Sindh, Hindus waited for brightly coloured...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minister says government won’t let country’s stability be derailed

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan was "misleading people by making baseless allegations" but his government would never let the stability of the country...
Read more
NATIONAL

Busy day for PM at climate summit with events, meetings on agenda

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will spend a busy day in the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt, host the COP27 climate summit,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

New Zealand won’t underestimate Pakistan, says Southee

PERTH: Bowler Tim Southee said New Zealand will not underestimate Pakistan in the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals despite the South Asian side’s struggles to...

In Sindh, Hindu culture fights the odds

Minister says government won’t let country’s stability be derailed

Busy day for PM at climate summit with events, meetings on agenda

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.