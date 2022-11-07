NATIONAL

IHC orders PTI, Islamabad admn to sort long march NOC issue

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: During the hearing of a petition Monday filed by the PTI against Islamabad administration’s refusal to grant it permission to hold a rally/sit-in in the federal capital, the Islamabad High Court directed both the parties to sort their issue, otherwise the court would look into it.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the main petition filed by the PTI seeking permission to hold its rally in Islamabad.

A miscellaneous petition was also filed by the Islamabad administration apprising the court that it could not allow the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf to stage its rally/sit-in keeping in view the security situation and threat to Imran’s life that might endanger lives of other people participating in his long march.

The court on the ICT administration petition issued notice to the PTI.

At the outset of the hearing, the court inquired of the state counsel whether he had submitted some petition.

On which, the prosecutor told the court that the suggested dates given by the PTI for holding its long march in its petition had already been lapsed so the party’s petition had been rendered ineffective. He requested the court to reject the PTI plea for staging a rally and sit-in.

Justice Farooq remarked that a tragic incident happened during the PTI long march, so it would be appropriate that they should be given some time.

The judge advised both the parties to sit together and sort their issue, otherwise court would look into it.

After this, the court adjourned the hearing till Friday.

Previous articleLHC judge recuses himself from hearing Imran Khan’s petition against FIA
Next articleGovt warned over petrol, diesel shortage in Pakistan
Staff Report

