Court annuls order of freezing Rana Sana’s property

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday accepted the plea of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to dismiss investigations against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and also annulled the order of freezing his property.

A two-member LHC bench consisting of Justice Ali Baqir Najafi and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural heard the petition of Rana Sanaullah.

Rana Sanaullah’s lawyer Amjad Parvez appeared before the court on his behalf, whereas, special prosecutor Faisal Raza Bukhari appeared on behalf of the NAB.

A written reply was submitted to the court by the NAB that it would re-examine the matter after an amendment to the law.

Amjad Parvez said that the petitioner’s property did not come under the NAB Amendment Act.

“The NAB had arrested the petitioner on the charge of creating movable and immovable property. The NAB had maintained that these assets were made with earnings from drugs,” he argued.

“If the case is in the drug court, the NAB cannot inquire into the same case. It was compulsory to obtain the permission of the narcotics court before an inquiry into the matter,” he added.

The court was requested to nullify the NAB investigation. The court annulled the order of freezing the property of Rana Sanaullah.