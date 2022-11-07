I have no concerns over army chief’s appointment, says Imran Khan

LAHORE: “I have no concerns over the army chief’s appointment”, this is stated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan while talking to a group of journalists in Lahore on Monday.

Imran Khan has changed the schedule of his long march which he has said will resume on Wednesday instead of Tuesday.

Talking to a group of journalists, the former prime minister and PTI chief said that he changed the long march schedule and now the march would resume on Wednesday instead of Tuesday as was announced by him yesterday.

He said that no compromise could be possible with Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.

The PTI chief enunciated that “Pakistan Army is ours and it’s out of question to go against it.” He further said “appointment of Army Chief is not my issue. He said the soldiers who were standing on borders, they were like his children.

“My long march will achieve its objective at any cost. The marchers will return only after getting date for new elections. The entire nation is ready now,” he added.

Imran said that Shah Mehmood Qureshi would lead the long march from Wazirabad and Asad Umar would lead the march from Faisalabad. .

He elaborated that the march that would be started from Faisalabad would reach Islamabad after trudging through Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali and Layyah.