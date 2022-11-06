NATIONAL

Prudent decisions being taken to address economic challenges, Dar tells Lord Wajid Khan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Member House of Lords Lord Wajid Khan, along with a delegation of prominent businessmen from UK, called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar here on Sunday and discussed matters of mutual interests.

The business delegation comprised of: Zuber Issa, CBE, head of EG Group ASDA, Mohammad Asim, Mohammad Tayyab and Shakoor Ahmed, Directors of EG Group, Mohammad Younas and Jaffar Iqbal.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretary Finance and other senior officers also attended the meeting. Ishaq Dar welcomed the delegation and apprised them the current overall macroeconomic outlook of the country.

The finance minister further shared about policies and measures being undertaken by the present government for dealing with the challenges to the national economy and putting it in right direction.

He further said that through prudent policy decisions, the challenges to Pakistan’s economy were being effectively addressed.

The present government was placing high priority on facilitating the business community and highlighting the potential investment avenues available in Pakistan.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the finance minister and shared their business profile and business vision. The delegation appreciated business-friendly policies of the government and showed their keen interest in making investment in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

The finance minister assured full cooperation and support of the Government of Pakistan to the delegation for making investments in Pakistan.

PAKISTAN’S AMBASSADOR TO KSA CALLS ON DAR

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ameer Khurram Rathore on Sunday paid a courtesy call on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, here, and discussed matters of mutual interests.

The finance minister and ambassador discussed long-standing deep-rooted bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which are strengthening with each passing day.

The recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia and the support extended by the leadership of Saudi Arabia were discussed and appreciated in the meeting.

Ambassador Ameer Khurram Rathore said that the recent visit of the PM has further enhanced the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar stated that the Ministry of Finance would continue to engage itself in further strengthening brotherly and friendly ties relations between the two countries.

 

 

 

Previous articleThe FIR dispute
Next articleWhat a man dares to do, he should dare to confess 
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Financial crisis renders KP unable to fund 28 projects in tribal belt

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government failed to fund 28 development projects of the Industries department under the ADP in the tribal belt...
Read more
NATIONAL

Proposed JC needs to probe Arshad Sharif’s killing, Swati’s issue as well: Fawad

LAHORE: Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry has demanded the proposed judicial commission to also probe the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Hakeem’ Sanaullah prepared effective remedy to deal with PTI marchers: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head who also chairman of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Sunday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) marchers...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran attacking national institutions to regain power: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Sunday urged the higher authorities to arrest the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for the "stability...
Read more
NATIONAL

In letter to Kashmiri leader, Biden says promoting ‘freedom’ integral part of US policy

MIRPUR (AJK): US President Joe Biden has said "defending democracy, promoting freedom, human rights, respecting the rule of law and treating everyone with dignity...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dozens of smuggled seized vehicles disappear from Customs’ warehouse

ISLAMABAD: Dozens of seized vehicles have reportedly disappeared from Pakistan Customs' State warehouse, Islamabad. Sources said that more than 5 dozen smuggled and seized vehicles...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

In letter to Kashmiri leader, Biden says promoting ‘freedom’ integral part...

MIRPUR (AJK): US President Joe Biden has said "defending democracy, promoting freedom, human rights, respecting the rule of law and treating everyone with dignity...

The immense significance of COP27 Summit

Strengthening the Agriculture sector 

What a man dares to do, he should dare to confess 

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.