Prudent decisions being taken to address economic challenges, Dar tells Lord Wajid Khan

ISLAMABAD: Member House of Lords Lord Wajid Khan, along with a delegation of prominent businessmen from UK, called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar here on Sunday and discussed matters of mutual interests.

The business delegation comprised of: Zuber Issa, CBE, head of EG Group ASDA, Mohammad Asim, Mohammad Tayyab and Shakoor Ahmed, Directors of EG Group, Mohammad Younas and Jaffar Iqbal.

pic.twitter.com/5xV5jRcSii — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) November 6, 2022

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretary Finance and other senior officers also attended the meeting. Ishaq Dar welcomed the delegation and apprised them the current overall macroeconomic outlook of the country.

The finance minister further shared about policies and measures being undertaken by the present government for dealing with the challenges to the national economy and putting it in right direction.

He further said that through prudent policy decisions, the challenges to Pakistan’s economy were being effectively addressed.

The present government was placing high priority on facilitating the business community and highlighting the potential investment avenues available in Pakistan.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the finance minister and shared their business profile and business vision. The delegation appreciated business-friendly policies of the government and showed their keen interest in making investment in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

The finance minister assured full cooperation and support of the Government of Pakistan to the delegation for making investments in Pakistan.

PAKISTAN’S AMBASSADOR TO KSA CALLS ON DAR

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ameer Khurram Rathore on Sunday paid a courtesy call on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, here, and discussed matters of mutual interests.

The finance minister and ambassador discussed long-standing deep-rooted bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which are strengthening with each passing day.

pic.twitter.com/3oAh49bEHC — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) November 6, 2022

The recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia and the support extended by the leadership of Saudi Arabia were discussed and appreciated in the meeting.

Ambassador Ameer Khurram Rathore said that the recent visit of the PM has further enhanced the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar stated that the Ministry of Finance would continue to engage itself in further strengthening brotherly and friendly ties relations between the two countries.