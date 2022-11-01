OGRA jacks up LPG price by Rs 2 per KG for November

ISLAMABAD: Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased liquefied petroleum gas (LPG price by Rs 2 per kilogram (KG) for the month of November 2022 and issued a notification in this regard.

OGRA on 1st November 2022 issued a notification of LPG price hike for the ongoing month (November) under which the price of 11.8 KG domestic cylinder has gone up by Rs 35 while the price of a commercial cylinder increased by Rs 134.

According to OGRA notification, LPG will now be available at Rs 204 per KG and each domestic cylinder will be available at Rs 2409 and commercial cylinder will be available at Rs 9269 with effect to current hike in the LPG price for the month of November. Previously, LPG was available at Rs 202/KG and domestic cylinder was available at Rs 2374 and commercial cylinder was available at Rs 9235 during the month of October.

Chairman LPG Industries Association Irfan Khokhar said that the country is already facing a severe natural gas supply crisis. He said that the insane policies of the government coupled with high number of taxes have put a negative impact on LPG industry. He said the LPG distributors have been paying over Rs.6 billion per annum under the head taxes. The government should waive off taxes in order to ensure provision of cheap LPG to the consumers during winter season, said Irfan Khokhar.

He added that a comprehensive policy of LPG import should be made to meet the shot fall of natural gas. Demanding from the government to restart the operation of LPG production plant of the Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL) in order to ensure supply of cheap LPG on sustainable basis, Irfan Khokhar said that the closure of JJVL Jamshoro plant has incurred a loss of billions of rupees in addition to hike in LPG prices.

He also desired from the government to introduce stringent legislation against the selling and buying of substandard LPG cylinders while the government should also take strict action against the manufacturer of substandard LPG cylinders. He said there are several factories in Gujranwala which are manufacturing poor quality LPG cylinders.

The government should also lift a ban on LPG use in vehicles which in result will lower the public transport fares, said Chairman LPG Industries Association.