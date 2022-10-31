Sports

South Africa taking nothing for granted at T20 World Cup

By Reuters
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 30: Aiden Markram of South Africa bowls during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa at Perth Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

SYDNEY: Batsman Aiden Markram said South Africa are taking nothing for granted despite beating India on Sunday to put themselves in the driving seat for qualification for the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals.

The victory by five wickets on a tricky track at Perth Stadium put the South Africans top of Group 2 with five points, one clear of India and Bangladesh with two Super 12 matches left to play.

Only the top two go through but with Zimbabwe (three points), Pakistan (two) and the Netherlands (0) all still technically in the hunt, Markram said South Africa were focusing only on improvement.

“If we are top of the log, I suppose it’s a good thing but we’re certainly not thinking with a foot in the door at the moment,” the righthander told reporters at Perth Stadium.

“We’ve still got a massive game against Pakistan and we’ve got the Netherlands as well. And we’ve seen the teams that have joined the Super 12 stage can beat any team on their day.

“So there’s still a lot of cricket to be played for us. And it’s pretty much about trying to get better game-by-game. We give ourselves the best chance to qualify if we do.”

South Africa, who are targeting a first limited overs World Cup triumph, arrived in Australia looking to their pace attack to give them an edge.

The fast bowlers delivered in Perth with Lungi Ngidi taking 4-29 and Wayne Parnell 3-15 to help restrict Kohli and co to 133-9.

The batters have also held up their end with all of the top five in the order barring skipper Temba Bavuma managing a significant innings over the first three games.

Markram said the team were all behind Bavuma as the opener tried to snap a poor run of form which has seen him scratch out 14 runs in three innings.

“I think every player goes through these sort of form slumps,” said the 28-year-old, who scored a half-century against India.

“I’ve been through it more than once, unfortunately. It’s always just one knock away, and that’s sort of the message that Temba has been given for the time being.”

South Africa meet Pakistan in Sydney on Thursday and round out the Super 12 against the Dutch in Adelaide on Sunday.

Previous articleUS woman who led female IS battalion faces up to 20 years in prison
Next articleRashford’s 100th Man Utd goal sinks West Ham
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Rashford’s 100th Man Utd goal sinks West Ham

MANCHESTER: Marcus Rashford's 100th goal for Manchester United sealed a 1-0 win against West Ham as the England forward made his push for a...
Read more
Sports

India not bothered by express pace, says coach

PERTH: India’s batting coach stated that his side is not fazed by fast bowling as it prepared to face South Africa in their Group...
Read more
Sports

Asian Open Int’l Taekwondo C’ship from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) would host the ‘Combaxx 4th Asian Open International Taekwondo Championship (G2)’, here, at the Pakistan Sports Complex from Tuesday...
Read more
Sports

Qasim Ali Khan wins Sindh Amateur Golf Championship 2022

KARACHI: The final Round of 22nd Paragon Sindh Amateur Golf Championship was played on Sunday at Karachi Golf Club. Qasim Ali Khan of Lahore...
Read more
Sports

Bangladesh edge Zimbabwe in last-ball thriller at T20 World Cup

GABBA: Bangladesh got their Twenty20 World Cup back on track on Sunday with a thrilling last-ball win over Zimbabwe, aided by opener Najmul Shanto's...
Read more
Sports

T20 World Cup: Miller powers South Africa to five wickets win over India

PERTH: David Miller hit 59 not out as South Africa beat India by five wickets at the Twenty20 World Cup in Perth on Sunday...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Death toll from India bridge collapse rises to 132, search on...

AHMEDABAD: The death toll from a bridge collapse in Gujarat in India rose to 132, a local government official told Reuters on Monday. A footbridge...

Imran hits back at PM over dialogue claim

TV reporter crushed to death by PTI’s long march container

Elected govt not to allow anyone create political, economic crises: PM

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.