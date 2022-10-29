NATIONAL

Imran resumes protest march from Shahdara

By Staff Report
LAHORE PAKISTAN-OCTOBER 28: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan addresses the supporters of opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during an anti-government long march towards Islamabad to demand early elections, in Lahore, Pakistan on October 28, 2022. Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan launched a so-called "long march" on October 28 in the capital Islamabad to demand early elections. (Photo by Irfan Ali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan has resumed his protest march to Islamabad to demand snap elections from Shahdara Town on the outskirts of Lahore, his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party said.

Thousands of people gathered in the border town of Lahore, from where a convoy began the 380-kilometre journey to the capital, expected to take around a week with rallies planned along the route.

Speaking to Aaj TV early on Saturday, Khan said no one can stop the protest, and called on his supporters to wait for his next decision when he reached Islamabad.

“About what will happen once we reach Islamabad, you have to wait as to what I decide after reaching the capital,” he told the cable TV station.

“We need to rid the country of looters and thieves who are taking the country’s money for their own interests,” supporter Muhammad Mazhar, 36, told AFP. “We need to save the country and change this system, so I am supporting Imran Khan.”

On the second day of the march, Fawad Chaudhry, senior vice president of the party, said the movement aims to empower the people and “take decision-making out of closed rooms”.

He said it includes people who wish to “change the system for the next generation” and that the nation’s middle class has come out to change the status quo. “And it will change it under the leadership of Imran Khan.”

“This nation is ready to make every sacrifice but it will not accept thieves. The objective of the march is that decisions should be taken by the people themselves,” Khan told the crowd from the top of a shipping container late on Friday.

Parts of his speech that addressed the heads of the military and intelligence services were censored by TV channels.

PTI ‘WILLING’ TO NEGOTIATE

Khan plans to lead the motorised caravan slowly northwards up the GT Road to Islamabad, drawing more support along the way before entering the capital by November 4.

By the time he gets there, Khan said he expects to have hundreds of thousands of people with him, and his party has asked authorities in the capital to allow a protest sit-in.

Late on Friday, members of the PTI told journalists the party was willing to negotiate with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government if it announced a date for a snap election.

The government said polls will be held as scheduled in October next year. Khan says he is not willing to wait.

Activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) take part in the anti-government rally demanding an early election in Karachi on October 28, 2022. Former prime minister Imran Khan launched the long march on October 28 on the capital Islamabad to demand early elections, piling pressure on a government already in crisis. — RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have asked owners of hotels and guest lodges in the capital not to rent out rooms to participants of the long march once they reach the city, Dawn News reported, citing an official letter.

The letter, issued by the Industrial Area police station and addressed to a hotel owner at Faizabad, said no accommodation should rent out rooms to people linked to the protest.

“All guest houses, hotels and rest houses will be checked on a daily basis in the light of these directives and strict legal action will be taken if anyone is found violating the orders,” the letter, dated October 28, read.

— With AFP, Reuters

Staff Report

