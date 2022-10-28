NATIONAL

Weekly inflation for combined consumption group increases by 4.13pc

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the combined consumption group witnessed an increase of 4.13 percent during the week ended on October 27, as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the combined consumption group was recorded at 213.74 points against 205.27 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here on Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 30.68 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16 =100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 4.64 percent increase and went up to 220.56 points from last week’s 210.78 points.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175 witnessed an increase of 6.76 percent, 4.55 percent, 3.41 percent and 0.88 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 21 (41.18%) items increased, 16 (31.37%) items decreased and 14 (27.45%) items remained stable.

The items which recorded decrease in their average prices on week-on-week (WoW) basis included tomatoes (3.77%), onions (2.97%), pulse masoor (2.50%), chicken (1.86%), pulse gram (1.35%), gur (1.09%), pulse mash (0.84%), LPG (0.72%) and potatoes (0.47%).

The commodities which recorded increase in their average prices included salt powder (2.57%), tea packet (1.89%), rice Irri-6/9 (1.24) and garlic (1.04%), non-food items, electricity Quarter 1 (89.34%), energy saver (1.57%) and firewood (1.31%).

On year-on-year (YoY) basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included chillies powder (41.85%), sugar (16.45%) and gur (5.01%).

The commodities that witnessed increase in prices on YoY basis included onions (177.37%), tomatoes (84.17%), diesel (74.51%), pulse gram (64.73%), petrol (62.75%), cooking oil 5 litre (55.13%), washing soap (54.97%), pulse moong (54.19%), pulse masoor (52.33%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (52.31%), gents sponge chappal (52.21%), mustard oil (50.97%), pulse mash (50.08%) and vegetable ghee 1 kg (49.44%).

 

 

Naveed Qamar urges diversification of Pakistan's export portfolio with EU
DGPC conducts bidding round for 8 blocks of Balochistan
Staff Report

