Team probing Arshad Sharif’s killing leaves for Kenya to begin investigation

ISLAMABAD: A two-member team constituted to probe into Anchorperson Arshad Sharif’s killing on Friday left for Kenya to start their investigation.

According to details, the two-member team headed FIA Director Athar Waheed, left for Kenya to investigate the gruesome murder of Arshad Sharif, where it will investigate the murder case from different angles and determine motive and other facts surrounding the incident.

On the orders of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the two members team formed by the Interior Ministry comprising FIA Director Academy Athar Waheed and Deputy Director Intelligence Bureau Omar Shahid Hamid left for Doha from Islamabad on Friday morning.

According to the flight schedule, head of the team, Athar Waheed, flew from Islamabad to Doha by Qatar Airlines flight number 615, while Omar Shahid Hamid left Karachi for Doha. Both the members will gather at Doha Airport, from where they will fly to Nairobi through Qatar Airways Flight 1341, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Pakistan in Kenya will be obliged to provide facilities and assistance to the investigation team during its stay.

According to sources, the investigation team will find out the facts about the circumstances and events that took place, including Arshad Sharif’s arrival in Kenya, accommodation arrangements and who was making arrangements for him.

The investigation team will review the post-mortem report of Arshad Sharif in Kenya, the vehicle and travel records of the victim of the shooting, as well as the police team there. The team could be staying Kenya for almost two weeks.