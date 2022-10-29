INP CNE Naseer Qureshi passes away, laid to rest

ISLAMABAD: Naseer Qureshi, senior journalist and founding member and Chief News Editor of national news agency “INP”, has passed away.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered in DI Khan and later he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in DI Khan city. Well-known socio-political figures, including editor of “INP” Aftab Chaudhry participated in the funeral prayers.

According to details, Naseer Qureshi went into a coma after he met with an accident on motorcycle last week when he was returning home from the office. He was undergoing treatment in a private hospital. He passed away on Thursday night.

The funeral prayers of late Naseer Qureshi were performed Friday after Juma prayer at Jamia Masjid Dhok Qureshi in Qureshi Mor area of Dera Ismail Khan’s hometown, after which he was buried in his native graveyard.

INP Editor-in-Chief Syed Asif Salahuddin has expressed deep sorrow and regret over his death and said that the late Naseer Qureshi was very hard-working, well-mannered and very skilled in his field. The deceased left behind a widow, a son and a daughter.