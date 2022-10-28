CS orders best arrangements for conduct of MDCAT

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) would organize the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) in eight cities of Punjab on November 13 (Sunday). These cities include Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan, DG Khan, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur.

Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal reviewed arrangements for conduct of the medical entry test in a meeting held at Civil Secretariat. The administrative secretaries of relevant departments including health, education, agriculture, DG Rescue 1122 and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

The Chief Secretary directed that best arrangements should be made for the entrance test. He said that transparency in the entry test is vital for upholding merit.

The Secretary Specialized Healthcare briefed the meeting that 24 examination centers have been established and more than 80,000 candidates are expected to participate in the entry test this year. He said that responsibilities have been assigned to the relevant departments in connection with the conduct of the exam.

Separately, the Chief Secretary ordered the deputy commissioners to ensure ample availability of urea fertilizer at the rate fixed by the government and to intensify the crackdown on hoarders. He said that the government would protect the rights of farmers. Those fleecing growers by creating artificial shortage of fertilizers, would be dealt with sternly, he added. The meeting decided that sale of fertilizer will not be allowed after 5pm to prevent its smuggling.