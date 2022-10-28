NATIONAL

CS orders best arrangements for conduct of MDCAT

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) would organize the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) in eight cities of Punjab on November 13 (Sunday). These cities include Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan, DG Khan, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur.

Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal reviewed arrangements for conduct of the medical entry test in a meeting held at Civil Secretariat. The administrative secretaries of relevant departments including health, education, agriculture, DG Rescue 1122 and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

The Chief Secretary directed that best arrangements should be made for the entrance test. He said that transparency in the entry test is vital for upholding merit.

The Secretary Specialized Healthcare briefed the meeting that 24 examination centers have been established and more than 80,000 candidates are expected to participate in the entry test this year. He said that responsibilities have been assigned to the relevant departments in connection with the conduct of the exam.

Separately, the Chief Secretary ordered the deputy commissioners to ensure ample availability of urea fertilizer at the rate fixed by the government and to intensify the crackdown on hoarders. He said that the government would protect the rights of farmers.  Those fleecing growers by creating artificial shortage of fertilizers, would be dealt with sternly, he added. The meeting decided that sale of fertilizer will not be allowed after 5pm to prevent its smuggling.

 

Previous articleSherry slams world’s lackluster approach following flood devastation
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Sherry slams world’s lackluster approach following flood devastation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday said "there are resources for the developed nations to go on wars but...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dar reiterates cementing multi-dimensional historic ties with US, China

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday held important meetings with US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and...
Read more
NATIONAL

TCP gets go-ahead for import of 0.80 MMT wheat prior to new crop harvesting

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Friday allowed Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to arrange import of the remaining quantity...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nation rejects call for ‘bloody march’: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that the nation has rejected the call for "bloody march" by refusing to...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI long march: Islamabad’s red zone sealed

ISLAMABAD: All the routes towards the Red Zone area of the federal capital Islamabad were sealed amid the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march. As per...
Read more
NATIONAL

NEPRA imposes Rs10 mln on CPPA-G for revision in minimum loading

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs.10 million on Central Power Purchasing Agency – Guarantee Ltd (CPPA-G) due...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Mental health and societal pressures

The World Health Organisation defines mental health as “mental health is a state of mental well-being that enables people to cope with the stresses...

TCP gets go-ahead for import of 0.80 MMT wheat prior to new crop harvesting

Bangladesh’s involvement in UN peacekeeping

Long March

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.