Dar reiterates cementing multi-dimensional historic ties with US, China

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday held important meetings with US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and Ambassador of People’s Republic of China Nong Rong.

According to the Finance ministry, US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at the Finance Division.

On the occasion, Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar welcomed the US Ambassador and highlighted that both Pakistan and the United States have historic, long-standing, extensive and durable relations.

H.E. Mr. Donald Blome, Ambassador of the USA called on Federal Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, today and vowed to enhance bilateral relations between both the countries. pic.twitter.com/wMd426DSyW — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) October 28, 2022

The Finance Minister apprised the US Ambassador of the estimated losses faced by Pakistan due to recently devastated floods.

Donald Blome expressed the same sentiments on bilateral relations between the United States of America and Pakistan. He further informed about his recent visit to flood-affected areas in Pakistan and expressed sympathies over the enormous losses caused by floods. Moreover, he apprised the Finance Minister on additional flood relief assistance to Pakistan by the US government in this time of crisis.

The Finance Minister appreciated the support of the United States for flood relief and mentioned that the US has always supported Pakistan in its hour of need.

He further expressed the intention of the present government to further augment the bilateral relations between the two countries in fields of economy, investment and trade.

The Finance Minister thanked Donald Blome for his support to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Nong Rong called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar at the Finance Division.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar welcomed the Chinese Ambassador and highlighted the friendly and multi-dimensional historic ties between Pakistan and China.

The Finance Minister shared huge gratitude toward the Government of China for providing support to Pakistan in this time of devastated floods. The latest flood losses were also discussed in the meeting.

Both sides further discussed fast-tracking progress on CPEC and exchanged views on further enhancing brotherly relations between both countries. It was also shared that CPEC is a key project and its completion in a timely manner is imperative for reaping the lucrative returns.

H.E @AmbNong , Ambassador of the People's Republic of China called on Federal Finance Minister @MIshaqDar50, today and discussed avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation between both the friendly countries 🇨🇳🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/6v1PcfQZkD — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) October 22, 2022

The Chinese Ambassador shared historical brotherly ties between both the countries and assured the Finance Minister of continuous facilitation and support to Pakistan. At the same time, the Chinese Ambassador also shared thankful sentiments toward the government of Pakistan for facilitating the Chinese companies working on various projects in Pakistan.

In concluding remarks, the Finance Minister thanked Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong for continuous support and cooperation being offered by the government of China.