NATIONAL

Dar reiterates cementing multi-dimensional historic ties with US, China

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday held important meetings with US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and Ambassador of People’s Republic of China Nong Rong.

According to the Finance ministry, US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at the Finance Division.

On the occasion, Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar welcomed the US Ambassador and highlighted that both Pakistan and the United States have historic, long-standing, extensive and durable relations.

The Finance Minister apprised the US Ambassador of the estimated losses faced by Pakistan due to recently devastated floods.

Donald Blome expressed the same sentiments on bilateral relations between the United States of America and Pakistan. He further informed about his recent visit to flood-affected areas in Pakistan and expressed sympathies over the enormous losses caused by floods. Moreover, he apprised the Finance Minister on additional flood relief assistance to Pakistan by the US government in this time of crisis.

The Finance Minister appreciated the support of the United States for flood relief and mentioned that the US has always supported Pakistan in its hour of need.

He further expressed the intention of the present government to further augment the bilateral relations between the two countries in fields of economy, investment and trade.

The Finance Minister thanked Donald Blome for his support to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Nong Rong called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar at the Finance Division.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar welcomed the Chinese Ambassador and highlighted the friendly and multi-dimensional historic ties between Pakistan and China.

The Finance Minister shared huge gratitude toward the Government of China for providing support to Pakistan in this time of devastated floods. The latest flood losses were also discussed in the meeting.

Both sides further discussed fast-tracking progress on CPEC and exchanged views on further enhancing brotherly relations between both countries. It was also shared that CPEC is a key project and its completion in a timely manner is imperative for reaping the lucrative returns.

The Chinese Ambassador shared historical brotherly ties between both the countries and assured the Finance Minister of continuous facilitation and support to Pakistan. At the same time, the Chinese Ambassador also shared thankful sentiments toward the government of Pakistan for facilitating the Chinese companies working on various projects in Pakistan.

In concluding remarks, the Finance Minister thanked Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong for continuous support and cooperation being offered by the government of China.

 

Previous articlePolarized Pakistan
Next articleSherry slams world’s lackluster approach following flood devastation
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Team probing Arshad Sharif’s killing leaves for Kenya to begin investigation

ISLAMABAD: A two-member team constituted to probe into Anchorperson Arshad Sharif’s killing on Friday left for Kenya to start their investigation. According to details, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

CS orders best arrangements for conduct of MDCAT

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) would organize the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) in eight cities of Punjab on November...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sherry slams world’s lackluster approach following flood devastation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday said "there are resources for the developed nations to go on wars but...
Read more
NATIONAL

TCP gets go-ahead for import of 0.80 MMT wheat prior to new crop harvesting

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Friday allowed Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to arrange import of the remaining quantity...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nation rejects call for ‘bloody march’: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that the nation has rejected the call for "bloody march" by refusing to...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI long march: Islamabad’s red zone sealed

ISLAMABAD: All the routes towards the Red Zone area of the federal capital Islamabad were sealed amid the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march. As per...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Polarized Pakistan

Who murdered journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya? This is the major question every Pakistani is asking. The answer is simple: Arshad Sharif was the...

Mental health and societal pressures

TCP gets go-ahead for import of 0.80 MMT wheat prior to new crop harvesting

Bangladesh’s involvement in UN peacekeeping

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.