US ambassador announces additional $30mn in flood relief

By Staff Report
SEHWAN SHARIF, PAKISTAN, SEPTEMBER 15: Pakistani flood victims are seen in a tent provided by Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) in Sehwan Sharif, southern Sindh province, Pakistan, on September 15, 2022. The current monsoon season that struck the South Asian nuclear country in June, has inundated one-third of Pakistan apart from killing nearly 1,500 people, according to the countryâs National Disaster Management Authority. Over 33 million people of the countryâs 220 million population have been displaced by the latest downpours and flooding in all four provinces since mid-June, in addition to causing a staggering US$30 billion in damages to the already weakened infrastructures. (Photo by Shakeel Ahmed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Donald Blome, US ambassador to Pakistan, on Thursday announced an additional $30 million in humanitarian assistance to support flood relief efforts.

Blome made the announcement during a visit with USAID implementing partner, ACTED, in the Shikarpur district of Sindh, where he helped to distribute emergency shelter, latrines and hygiene kits among flood-affected people.

The ambassador also traveled to Makhno village, where the flood-hit community uses USG emergency shelter kits as temporary housing. He talked with flood victims to learn about the impact of the flooding and understand their needs.

This new funding brings the United States’ total assistance to Pakistan for flood response, food security and disaster preparedness and capacity-building efforts to $97 million this year, said a statement issued here by the US embassy in Islamabad.

The new funding will expand efforts to address immediate needs, scaling up assistance to the most affected communities and enabling USAID to reach more than 4 million people. With the additional funding, Washington, through USAID, will provide life-saving food, nutrition, and health assistance to mitigate increased food insecurity and malnutrition resulting from the impact of the floods, as well as curb the rise of diseases resulting from stagnant flood waters.

The new funding will also provide shelter supplies to help families rebuild as well as winterization kits to help families prepare ahead of cold weather. As women and girls are disproportionately impacted by natural disasters, like flooding, the United States is providing increased protection support to prevent gender-based violence as well as provide support for survivors.

Staff Report

