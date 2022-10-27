NATIONAL

Rupee losing streak against dollar continues

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Rupee on Thursday lost value by 81 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading to close at Rs221.49 against the previous day’s closing of Rs220.68.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of US dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs223.2 and Rs225.5 respectively.

The price of Euro against Rupee jumped by Rs1.53 to close at Rs222.89 against the previous close of Rs221.36.

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.51, whereas an increase Rs1.43 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs256.85 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs255.42. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 22 paisa and 23 paisa to close at Rs60.30 and Rs58.92 respectively.

Staff Report

