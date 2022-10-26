Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of ‘dirty bomb’ plans

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged allegations about the use of a “dirty bomb” in the conflict between the two countries.

Moscow on Tuesday took its case to the United Nations (UN) Security Council saying that Kyiv is preparing to use a “dirty bomb”, while Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator Energoatom said on the same day that Russian forces were performing secret work at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

Moscow on Monday sent a letter detailing the allegations to the UN and raised the issue at a closed Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

France, Britain and the U.S. said the allegations against Ukraine were “transparently false” and Washington warned Russia there would be “severe consequences” for any nuclear use.

“We’re quite satisfied because we raised the awareness,” Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy told reporters after the council. “I don’t mind people saying that Russia is crying wolf if this doesn’t happen because this is a terrible, terrible disaster that threatens potentially the whole of the Earth.”

Polyanskiy said the evidence was intelligence that had been shared “in our telephone conversation with counterparts who have the necessary level of clearance.”

Technically known as radiological dispersion devices, dirty bombs are relatively primitive, imprecise weapons. Dirty bombs don’t have the devastating destruction of a nuclear explosion but could expose broad areas to radioactive contamination.

Ukraine also dismissed Russia’s claim as an attempt to distract attention from the alleged Russian plans to detonate a dirty bomb at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Energoatom, the Ukrainian state enterprise that operates the country’s four nuclear power plants, said Russian forces have carried out secret construction work over the last week at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine.

Russian officers controlling the area won’t give access to Ukrainian staff running the plant or monitors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) -UN’s atomic energy watchdog – that would allow them to see what the Russians are doing, Energoatom said on Tuesday in a statement.

Energoatom called on the IAEA to assess what was going on.