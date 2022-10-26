Sports

Pakistan geared up to bag heavy wins against Zimbabwe, Netherlands

By Agencies

Pakistan men’s cricket team has prepared a big plan against Zimbabwe and the Netherlands as they aim to bag heavy wins in the next two games of the T20 World Cup.

The Men in Green will play Zimbabwe and the Netherlands on October 27 and 30 at Optus Stadium in Perth. The focus will also be on improving the run rate with the four available points in the next two matches.

The series of exercises to compensate for the defeat in the opening match by India is going on. Perth’s weather is pleasant, with a cool breeze, with no rain forecast for the next few days.

On Tuesday, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan practiced on a marble slab to encounter pacy balls.

On the other hand, Pakistani team management hesitates to play cricketers with incomplete fitness. Batter Fakhar Zaman trained with his colleagues, but he is not 100% fit yet, his rehab work is going on.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was also seen bowling with intensity, but some questions are being raised about his fitness, a decision still needs to be taken to rest him against weak opposition. If he is rested, Mohammad Wasim Jr will likely replace him. According to the details, the Pakistani team which India defeated in the knockout round

Meanwhile, the form of Asif Ali and Haider Ali is a concern for the team management. Iftikhar Ahmed was seen playing some unconventional strokes including reverse sweep.

Team mentor Matthew Hayden and batting coach Muhammad Yousuf kept advising while evaluating the performance of the batters. Hasnain also looked in full rhythm while spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz tried to adapt themselves to the new conditions, Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah also tried their hand at slow bowling, head coach Saqlain Mushtaq was seen guiding them.

Agencies

