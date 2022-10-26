Imran Khan will reach Islamabad on Nov 4: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) divulged the plan of the long-awaited ‘Haqqeqi Azaadi Long March’, PTI Central Secretary General Asad Umar said that the party delivered an application to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, seeking permission for a ground between G-9 and H-9 for holding jalsas and sit-in starting from November 4.

In a statement issued from PTI Central Media Department (CMD) here on Wednesday, Asad Umar revealed that the PTI Islamabad’s long march would be started from Liberty Chowk, Lahore on Friday and would reach Islamabad on November 4.

He said that application for jalsas and sit-in starting from November 4 in the ground between G-9 and H-9 delivered to DC Islamabad.

PTI Islamabad President Ali Awan in a letter to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad that the PTI had decided to hold jalsas/sit-in from November 4 known as Haqeeqi Azaadi March as Srinagar Highway between H-9 and G-9 near weekly Bazaar Islamabad as per the decision of the apex court.

He said that ex-Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan would lead the Haqeeqi Azaadi March and sit-in. Ali Nawaz Awan also requested the DC Islamabad to take necessary measures especially related to security for the peaceful public gathering.

Asad Umar revealed that the long march would start on October 28 from Liberty Chowk and would pass through Ferozpur Road, Azadi Chowk, Ichhra, Mazang and Data Darbar.

He said that the Long March would depart from Lahore on October 29, which would pass through Muridke, Kamonki, Gujranwala, Daska and Sialkot.

Asad Umar stated that apart from this, the long march would pass through Sambaryal, Wazirabad, Gujarat, Lala Musa and Kharian.

He hoped that Inshallah Imran Khan along with tsunami of people would reach Islamabad on November 4 via Jhelum, Gujjar Khan and Rawalpindi. Asad Umar said that the convoys from all over Pakistan would reach Islamabad on November 4.