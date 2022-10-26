NATIONAL

Estimated cost of Karakar-Buner tunnel project raises by Rs3.3bn

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The estimated cost of the Karakar-Buner tunnel project has increased by over Rs3.30bn as the government failed to start construction work on time.

The project was approved by the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in October last year but it still waiting for execution. When the project was approved, its estimated cost was Rs6.28bn but so far the government could spent just Rs100,000.

According to the provincial Communications and works department, in the PC1, the estimated cost of the project was Rs9.58 bn, which has increased by Rs3.30bn within an year ago. The sources added that the project will again be presented in the meeting of the PDWP meeting and work on it will be started after getting its approval.

The planning and Development Department said that the project was made part of the annual development program on political grounds of the current financial year therefore, there is high possibility that the government would cancel the project due to lack of funds.

Previous articleArrangements for birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak approved
Next articleImran Khan will reach Islamabad on Nov 4: Asad Umar
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Police arrest suspects in minor girl’s gang rape case with help of CCTV footage

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two suspects accused of kidnapping and raping a 10-year-old homeless girl in Karachi's Clifton area on Sunday last...
Read more
NATIONAL

Islamabad police to deploy 13,086 officers in capital, ahead of Imran’s long march

Islamabad police announced to deploy 13,086 police officer in the capital, ahead of Imran Khan's long march. The Islamabad police have completed their preparation for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran Khan will reach Islamabad on Nov 4: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) divulged the plan of the long-awaited ‘Haqqeqi Azaadi Long March’, PTI Central Secretary General Asad Umar said that the party...
Read more
NATIONAL

Arrangements for birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak approved

LAHORE: The Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, led by Punjab Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja, approved on...
Read more
NATIONAL

ADB releases funds worth $1.5b to Pakistan under BRACE program

ISLAMABAD: Asian Development Bank (ADB) has released funds worth 1.5 billion dollars to Pakistan under the BRACE program. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, in a tweet...
Read more
NATIONAL

Germany extends grant assistance worth €7.5m to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Germany has extended grant assistance worth seven point five million Euros to Pakistan through Social Health Protection Phase-three project. The Financial Agreement was signed...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of ‘dirty bomb’ plans

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged allegations about the use of a "dirty bomb" in the conflict between the two countries. Moscow on Tuesday took its...

Pakistan geared up to bag heavy wins against Zimbabwe, Netherlands

Imran Khan will reach Islamabad on Nov 4: Asad Umar

Estimated cost of Karakar-Buner tunnel project raises by Rs3.3bn

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.