Estimated cost of Karakar-Buner tunnel project raises by Rs3.3bn

PESHAWAR: The estimated cost of the Karakar-Buner tunnel project has increased by over Rs3.30bn as the government failed to start construction work on time.

The project was approved by the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in October last year but it still waiting for execution. When the project was approved, its estimated cost was Rs6.28bn but so far the government could spent just Rs100,000.

According to the provincial Communications and works department, in the PC1, the estimated cost of the project was Rs9.58 bn, which has increased by Rs3.30bn within an year ago. The sources added that the project will again be presented in the meeting of the PDWP meeting and work on it will be started after getting its approval.

The planning and Development Department said that the project was made part of the annual development program on political grounds of the current financial year therefore, there is high possibility that the government would cancel the project due to lack of funds.