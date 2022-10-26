NATIONAL

Body of slain Arshad Sharif arrives at Islamabad Airport

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Qatar Airways flight carrying the body of slain journalist Arshad Sharif landed early Wednesday morning at Islamabad Airport where the ill-fated mother of the martyred journalist and other family members had arrived to receive the body.

A large number of journalists from twin cities had also arrived at the Airport while top politicians and family and friends of late Arshad Sharif were also present. According to the Ministry of Interior, Rana Sanaullah had received the body initially.

Later, the body of the slain journalist was to be handed over to hid family but till the filing of this report, the bereaved family was waiting for the body of Arshad Sharif.

 

Staff Report

