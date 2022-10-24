Three high court judges including IHC CJ Athar Minallah elevated to SC

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has approved the elevation of three high courts judges including Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah to the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Monday presided over the JCP meeting to consider the four nominees — IHC CJ Athar Minallah; Lahore High Court judge Justice Shahid Waheed; and two Sindh High Court judges Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shafi Siddiqui, says a media report.

In the meeting, the JCP unanimously approved elevation of the IHC CJ to the Supreme Court while by majority of five to four deferred the nomination of SHC Judge Shafi Saddiqui.

The JCP by majority five to four votes also approved nominations of LHC Judge Justice Shahid Waheed and SHC Judge Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi.

CJP Bandial had last week proposed the names of IHC CJ Athar Minallah and three junior judges of the high courts for their elevation to the top court.

Since February this year, no SC judge has been appointed. CJP Bandial had summoned a meeting of the JCP on July 28 to consider his five nominees, but a consensus could not be evolved among the body’s members.