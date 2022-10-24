Sports

‘No chance’ Halep purposely took drugs, says former coach Cahill

By AFP
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Simona Halep of Romania celebrates winning a point against Daria Snigur of Ukraine in her first round match on Day 1 of the US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in New York City (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

SYDNEY: Darren Cahill, a renowned coach who helped Simona Halep to Grand Slam glory, said Monday there was “no chance, none, zero,” that the former world number one purposely took drugs.

The Romanian was provisionally suspended at the weekend for taking the banned substance roxadustat after she provided a sample at the US Open.

Halep insisted she would “fight until the end” to prove her innocence with the result “the biggest shock of my life”.

The 2018 French Open and 2019 Wimbledon champion is the highest-profile player to fail a drugs test since Maria Sharapova in 2016.

Australian Cahill, who guided Halep to world number one in 2017 and her Roland Garros crown in a six-year alliance, leapt to her defence in a lengthy Instagram post.

“Firstly, and most importantly, there is NO chance Simona knowingly or purposely took any substance on the banned list. None. Zero,” he wrote.

“She is an athlete that stressed about anything prescribed to her by a medical professional (which was rarely), or about any supplement that she used or considered.

“Simona wore out the words ‘please double check this, triple check this to make sure it’s legal, safe and permitted. If you are not sure, I’m not taking it’.”

He said they both strongly believed in the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) testing programme and would often discuss the number of times she was tested.

“She did it without complaint, with the reassurance of knowing other athletes were being tested just as frequently.

“Competing against clean athletes was important to her. It’s important to everyone and while the system is not perfect, it works.”

He added that her integrity was “faultless”, ending: “I stand with Simo.”

The ITIA, which oversees tennis’ anti-doping programme, said it had informed her on October 7 of her provisional suspension.

It said Halep had exercised her right to have her ‘B’ sample analysed, which confirmed the presence of roxadustat.

Previous articlePlastic recycling remains a ‘myth’: Greenpeace study
Next articleECP disqualification doesn’t bar Imran from contesting elections: IHC
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Sri Lanka beat Ireland in one-sided chase with five overs to spare

HOBART:  Sri Lanka commenced their Super 12 campaign with an impressive nine-wicket triumph over a disappointing Ireland in Hobart on Sunday. There were many fears...
Read more
Sports

Ashfaq outclasses talented golf professionals to win 41st Punjab Open Title

LAHORE: The three rounds and 54 holes 41st Punjab Open Golf Championship 2022 supported by Punjab Golf Association came to a most pleasing conclusion...
Read more
Sports

Pacer Amna steers SBBWU to victory in Inter-Varsity Cricket Championship

PESHAWAR: Right-arm pacer Amna steers Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SSBWU) Peshawar to nine wickets victory against University of Haripur in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...
Read more
Sports

Afghanistan will bounce back from England defeat: Rashid

MELBOURNE: Star spinner Rashid Khan said Afghanistan would bounce back from their opening loss to England at the Twenty20 World Cup having shown "promising...
Read more
Sports

ICU wins boys volleyball trophy in KP Inter-Varsity Games

PESHAWAR: Islamia College University (ICU) defeated Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan by 3-0 in the boys volleyball final match played as a part of...
Read more
Sports

El Sirty, Fayrouz clinch international squash titles

ISLAMABAD: World No. 27 Mustafa El Sirty of Egypt overcame compatriot Mohammad El Sherbini to win the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Serena Hotels...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

UK’s Sunak poised to become PM as Johnson quits leadership race

LONDON: British Conservative Rishi Sunak was on Monday poised to become prime minister and the country's first leader of colour, after the dramatic decision...

Dark day for journalism as Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya

Epaper_22-10-24 LHR

Epaper_22-10-24 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.